SAYRE — An iconic weekly summertime event is returning to Howard Elmer Park on Friday as the Sayre Business Association’s Farmers Market will once again connect local vendors with the community.
Approximately 45 booths — including 11 food vendors — are scheduled to set up from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Friday at the park until mid-October.
“We’ll have vendors selling ice cream, hot dogs, bubble tea — there’s just a myriad of things that people can enjoy.”
In addition to a variety of food, there will be an equal variety of crafts, produce, plants, glassware and much more as the SBA looks to build off of an extremely successful year last year.
“A big part of the success was the amount of locals that came out to the market,” said Mayor Henry Farley. “We definitely get a boost when the (Robert Packer Hospital) staff go on lunch, but it’s also very successful with the local population.”
While the farmers market has been held at the park for years, last year’s weekly event was the first time the market was held under the umbrella of the SBA after it was formerly organized by the Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce.
But SBA President Colleen Bentley said the market went fairly smoothly — thanks in large part to Farley’s assistance.
“I’m sure we learned a few things, but just having Henry around was a huge asset, as he constantly answered questions from vendors and made sure rules like the ‘no smoking’ rule were followed,” she said.
While the farmers market will be sure to have something for every community member to gain, Bentley also sees the event as a benefit for the local business community.
“It gets people to the downtown, and once they’re at the market they’re more apt to walk and explore the other stores that we have here,” she said.
But there are also plans in the works to spice up the market, including periodic performances by Sanphy’s Academy of Music and Arts on some weeks. Anyone looking to volunteer to offer a performance for the market is encouraged to contact Bentley at 570-888-2892 and leave a message.
Overall, Farley added that he is excited for the growth of the SBA, which is in its sixth year — especially after the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s been a hard-fought trip to get to this point,” he said. “But now we have the opportunity to start giving back to the downtown and really support things that support our community.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.