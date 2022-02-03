ATHENS TOWNSHIP — A Syracuse man has been charged with numerous sex crimes after Athens Township Police said he allegedly assaulted three child relatives.
Specifically, Charles Leroy Wood, 30, was charged Thursday with the following offenses:
Two grade-one felony counts of child rape
Three grade-one felony counts of aggravated indecent assault of a child
Two grade-two felony counts each of incest of minors and sexual assault
Three grade-three felony counts each of endangering the welfare of children, corruption of minors, and indecent assault
Two grade-one misdemeanor counts of indecent exposure.
According to police, the assaults took place at an Athens Township residence between the dates of Nov. 7 and Nov. 19. Police noted that Wood was charged after forensic interviews with each of the victims.
Police explained that Wood was then interviewed, and he subsequently denied the allegations. Police also noted that Wood said he had previously been charged with “molestation” when he was a teenager.
Police said Wood continued to deny the allegations throughout the interview. When he was asked if he would be willing to take a polygraph test, he stated, “no,” before announcing that he wanted a lawyer and quickly walked out the door, ending the interview. Later attempts by officers to contact Wood were unsuccessful.
Wood was arraigned Thursday before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley. He was subsequently remanded to the Bradford County Correction Facility in lieu of $500,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 15.
