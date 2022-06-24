TIOGA — A Town of Tioga man was arrested Thursday and faces murder charges, according to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office.

John R. Prentice Jr., 40, was charged with murder in the second degree and was brought to Tioga County Jail Division to await court C.A.P. court arraignment, according to police.

Police announced on Wednesday they were investigating the death of Laurie Hawthorne, 62, after she was found dead in her home at 184 Campbell Road with two gunshot wounds.

Nicole Lamberti can be reached at nlamberti@morning-times.com or (570) 888-9643 ext. 231.

