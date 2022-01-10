COVID-19 case numbers on the rise in Twin Tiers

In the Guthrie Clinic’s weekly COVID-19 patient status infographic, released on Friday, the health care group reported 91 COVID-positive patients hospitalized and 13 in the intensive care unit. Those number include patients from all four Guthrie hospitals (Sayre, Troy, Corning and Cortland) and the Robert Packer Hospital’s Towanda campus.
Of the hospitalized cases, 64 are unvaccinated and 27 are vaccinated. Of those in the ICU, eight are unvaccinated and five are vaccinated. While these statistics fluctuate each week, the number of hospitalized patients is now the highest it has been since Guthrie started posting the infographics.
The number of cases seen in Bradford County has risen by 1,351 in less than a month, according to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard, bringing the total number to 10,007 since the start of the pandemic.
The number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Bradford County has risen by 18 in the past three weeks, for a pandemic total of 165.
The Sayre ZIP Code (18840) still leads in most confirmed cases in the county, with 2,040 since March of 2020. Athens (18810) sits with a total of 1,372 recorded cases. Towanda follows closely behind with 1,281, the only other Bradford County ZIP Code to reach more than 1,000.
Out of Bradford County’s 60,323 residents, 22,691 are fully vaccinated — an increase of 448 in three weeks. Another 2,719 have received the first dose of a two-dose vaccine — an increase of 540 — while 8,648 residents have received a booster shot — an increase of 1,338.
Confirmed case numbers in Tioga County, Pa. have risen by 394 over the last three weeks, for a pandemic total of 4,886.
In the same time the county’s COVID-19 death toll has risen by eight, for a total of 173.
The Wellsboro ZIP Code area has seen the most cases in the county, with 1,259 confirmed since March of 2020.
Of the 40,591 residents in Tioga County, Pa., 16,908 are fully vaccinated — an increase of 443 in the past three weeks. Another 1,923 have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine — an increase of 185 — and 6,814 have chosen to receive a booster dose — an increase of 70.
According to the New York State Department of Heath, Tioga County, N.Y. has seen a total of 8,370 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic — an increase of 1,184 in the past three weeks.
According to the Tioga County Public Heath Department’s press release on January 5, the number of new cases in the county as of January 4 was 449, while the number of active cases was reported as 500.
Of the new cases, 111 were unvaccinated, 246 were vaccinated, 35 were children under the age of 12, and 57 had unknown vaccination statuses; only eight cases were reported as hospitalized, and over the past three weeks only one new death has been attributed to COVID-19 in the county.
Of the 48,560 residents in Tioga County, N.Y., 27,950 are fully vaccinated according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — an increase of 397 in three weeks. Another 4,303 have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine — an increase of 496 — and 11,312 have received a booster dose.
According to data from the Chemung County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard, Chemung County has seen 2,445 new cases in the past three weeks, for a total of 16,519 since the pandemic began.
The county currently has 1,714 active cases, an increase of 1,145 in three weeks. Of those active cases, only 49 are hospitalized. Seventeen more deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Chemung County bring the total to 174.
Of the 83,456 residents in Chemung County, 47,998 are fully vaccinated according to the CDC — an increase of 1,009 in three weeks. Another 7,047 have received the first dose of a two-dose vaccine — an increase of 604 — and 20,584 have received a booster dose.
