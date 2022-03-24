Dandy partners with Bradford County Veterans Affairs

SAYRE, PA — Dandy and the Bradford County Veteran’s Affairs department are teaming up over the next several weeks to raise awareness for the county’s Mobile Veterans Resource Center (MVRC) vehicle. The MVRC will be stationed at multiple Dandy stores for local veterans to learn about the services the veterans administration has to offer, while also providing the opportunity to directly apply for benefits and compensations on site.
The awareness campaign also targets local businesses, places of worship, and other sites throughout Bradford County in an effort to provide more placement locations for the MVRC. The MVRC allows the county veteran’s affairs office to travel to locations closer to where Veterans live, work, and shop, eliminating the need to travel to Towanda.
“When we completed the van in 2020, we were hindered with the COVID-19 pandemic. Now that the restrictions are eased, we want to take the office on the road. Many veterans are unaware of their benefits and I hope that teaming up with Dandy will bring the needed awareness to our Veteran population,” said Pete Miller, Bradford County Veterans Affairs Director.
“Pete reached out to us here at Dandy and we couldn’t be happier with the partnership. We proudly support our veteran employees and customers, so taking the opportunity to use Dandy’s presence in Bradford County to help more Veterans acquire services and benefits is important to us,” said Bill Bustin, Dandy’s Marketing Director.
The MVRC will make the following stops at Dandy from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.:
• Wednesday, March 30th – North Towanda
• Wednesday, April 6th – Wysox
• Wednesday, April 13th – Monroeton
If you’re interested in exploring the option to host the MVRC at your location, please email bcvets@bradfordco.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.