School budgets for the 2022-2023 school year for the Waverly, Tioga and Spencer-Van Etten Central School Districts all gained voter approval on election day Tuesday.
In Waverly, the $34,964,417 spending plan garnered 383 “yes” votes to 68 “no” votes, while district’s bus lease replacement proposal saw 397 “yes” votes to 58 “no” votes.
For the board of education election, incumbents Colleen Talada and Jennifer Vaughn ran unopposed, and won 385 votes and 375 votes, respectively.
The other major component of Tuesday’s vote was the district’s $40 million capital project.
That endeavor, which would take place over a five-year period, will be paid for — approximately 97 percent of it — through state funds, and $1.3 million will come from the district’s capital reserve fund, which currently has $1.6 million available. District officials have stated that the project will not affect the local tax rate.
Specifically, the project would include work at all three district facilities — the high school/middle school, Elm Street Elementary School and Lincoln Street Elementary School.
In Tioga, voters opted to approve the district’s $20,558,091 spending plan for the next school year with 159 “yes” votes and 24 “votes.” The same vote tally was counted for the creation of a new capital reserve fund. Additionally, voters signed off on the bus lease replacement approval with 156 “yes” votes and 27 “no” votes.
At the Spencer-Van Etten district, a heated school board vote came down to the wire. Incumbents Sean Vallely and Karen Johnson pulled out victories with 233 votes and 232 votes, respectively, while newcomer Susan Rider garnered 226 votes. Residents also approved the district’s proposed budget of $24,988,515 with 266 “yes” votes to 153 “no” votes.
