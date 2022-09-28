WAVERLY — What do you get when you cross the two largest job fairs in Tioga County?
“Synergy,” replied Waverly High School Assistant Principal Ryan Alo. “We’re able to pull lots of different businesses and organizations from different regions and we’re able to boost both fairs.”
On March 1 of next year, the Greater Valley Regional Job Fair, typically hosted by the Waverly Central School District, and the Tioga County Job Fair with the Tioga Career Center will be joining forces to host the Twin Tiers Regional Job Fair at the high school.
The singular event will feature the pooling of resources from both ends of the county to benefit all kinds of job-seekers, Alo explained.
“As a school, our job fair had a lot of students from our district and the other districts around the area,” he said. “But the other job fair was built around the adult population. So by having these events combined, we’ll be able to truly bring everyone together and connect them to businesses.”
The event will also provide a resume center, computer lab, educational videos and a private interview space of which job-seekers can take advantage.
Students will again figure to be heavily involved in the planning and operating process of the event as they were in the job fairs before — a method that gives them real-world experience will preparing them for their own careers.
