ATHENS TOWNSHIP — A Sayre man is facing felony charges after he allegedly broke into a neighbor’s apartment after loitering and prowling at another neighbor’s home in a separate incident.
According Athens Township police, Dominic Elijah Red, 21, was charged with loitering and prowling at nighttime, a third-degree misdemeanor, and a summary charge of disorderly conduct for his alleged role in the initial incident, which took place at approximately 3:30 a.m. Sunday at an apartment building on Elmira Street.
Police explained that officers responded to the scene after receiving a report of a male, later identified as Red, repeatedly knocking on the doors and windows of an apartment and attempting to gain entry.
Officers interviewed the victims, an elderly woman and her son, who told police that they were in their living room when they heard someone outside their apartment on the upstairs balcony. Red then began to knock on the windows and yell for no reason, police said.
Police said Red then went around to the rear of the apartment and began hitting the kitchen window. The male victim yelled at Red to leave, which caused Red to shake the window more aggressively, leading the victim to believe that Red was attempting to gain entry before he eventually left the scene. The female victim added that this is an ongoing issue with Red and they were worried about what he might do.
Police explained that officers then interviewed Red at his apartment. Red initially stated that he was home the whole time and also heard someone on the balcony, but soon changed his story to say he was “trying to hear what the the guy harassing him was saying.” Police said Red changed his story several times throughout the interview, and also appeared to be paranoid.
Police added that officers observed damage throughout Red’s apartment, which was consistent with the noise complaints that have been received by police in the past.
The next day, shortly before 9:45 a.m., police responded the apartment complex again after receiving a report of male, later determined to be Red again, who broke the doorknob off an apartment and gained entry to the home.
For his alleged role in this incident, Red was charged with burglary, a grade-two felony; criminal trespass — entering a structure, a grade-three felony; disorderly conduct, a grade-three misdemeanor; and theft by unlawful taking, also a grade-three misdemeanor.
Police explained that officers interviewed Red again, who claimed that he entered the apartment after noticing the broken doorknob and went inside to see of everything was ok. However, police said the victim claimed that he saw Red run away after breaking the doorknob. Officers also observed a large pipe wrench in plain view, which was used to smash the victim’s doorknob.
Red was arraigned for both incidents on Monday before Magisterial District Court Judge Jonathan Wilcox. He was jailed in lieu of $20,000 bail for his alleged role in the first incident, and $75,000 for his alleged role in the second. He is due back in court before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley for a preliminary hearing on Jan. 31.
