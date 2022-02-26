WAVERLY — A new community collaboration is forming to give one gateway in the Village a brand new look. The State Route 199 railroad underpass at NYS Route 17 Exit 61 will be the location and subject of a new mural that will describe and inform on-lookers about the Village of Waverly.
Waverly Central School District teacher Rebecca Lantz’s art class is taking on this project as part of their art curriculum during this spring semester timeframe. However, the beginnings of this project started a couple years ago when the Village of Waverly was updating its Comprehensive Plan. Beautification of the both gateways and highway interchanges at Exits 61 and 60 was a high priority project. Thoughts on exactly how to do this were vague, however. Then, late last year, Lantz’s art class painted the vibrant Waverly Wolverine mural on the Wash It laundromat. An idea and partnership was born.
Waverly Central School Superintendent, Eric Knolles, had been involved in public meetings and rating implementation items for the Comprehensive Plan Update, so he was already aware of that document. As Knolles is always up for community betterment and productive partnerships, he jumped immediately aboard the idea to get art students involved in this gateway mural project.
The mural Project Committee, with representatives from Village of Waverly Government and Planning Board, Tioga County Department of Economic Development & Planning, and Waverly Central School District, has been planning this gateway mural project since December of 2021. The timeline for this project began the first week of February, when the Project Committee met with students in Ms. Lantz’s art class to introduce the idea of the mural and brainstorm what the design or content could be. The Project Committee continued meeting with the art students to work on design elements during the month of February.
The project partners announced a press conference, where they will describe the project in more detail, to take place on Wednesday, March 2 at 11 a.m. in the Wolverine Den located within the Waverly High School.
Currently, the students are complete with design and ready to get down to work. They will be painting the design on Dybond aluminum sheets, then mosaic the sheets when they are adhered to the railroad underpass wall. This method was decided for several reasons, one being the art students’ safety. Painting on sheets inside of the school will limit the time they need to be out at the project location, which is very busy with traveling car and truck traffic. Painting can also be accomplished over a few months time on the sheets, rather than a few select days outside, and also eliminates the worry of inclement weather. The sheets are also more durable to outside conditions, and can be replaced easier than having to repaint the mural when it is damaged. Students will have to approach local businesses and others to donate toward the cost of the sheets.
If everything goes as expected, the students will be finished with painting, then erecting and adhering the mural during to the railroad underpass in May of this year. There will be a mural unveiling ceremony during graduation week. Look for more to come on that event later this spring.
