Premier Summer Festival returns with the Eighth Annual Wine & Dine + a Brew or Two!
You’re invited to an evening of music and camaraderie in our luscious flower garden on the banks of the Chemung River. After a two-year hiatus, the Spalding Memorial Library and Tioga Point Museum are hosting the 8th annual Wine & Dine + a Brew or Two event.
Join the festivities on Wednesday, Aug. 10 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. This unique and tasty fundraiser features a variety of irresistible offerings from local food and beverage sponsors. This year, we welcome back the vintages of Damiani Wine Cellars for their fifth tasting with us, and Bradford County’s own Mountain Lake Winery joins us for the very first time.
Local micro-brews will be provided by Lane’s Beverage, and Bluestone Brewery will return with
their artfully crafted refreshments. You’ll enjoy all this and more while listening to the musical mix of DJ Erick Murtland.
The evening provides an opportunity for you to raise your glass in support of two of Athens’ most beloved historic treasures. This year, the Spalding Memorial Library and Tioga Point Museum are celebrating 125 years since the laying of our building’s cornerstone in 1897.
We are set to celebrate our anniversary in style! A number of local eateries will be joining us with some of their most delectable goodies. You can sample bang-bang shrimp and butter garlic chicken from Yanuzzi’s or chicken spiedie salad from The Railhouse. Uniquely delicious whoopie pies will be provided by Kurt’s Making Whoopie, as well as mac and cheese from Mooney’s Sports Bar & Grill.
Applebee’s will be offering up boneless chicken wings, and Mastracchio’s Bakery will be providing their famous homemade rolls. The BriMarie Inn will be serving charcuterie and caprese skewers, and Dandy Mini Mart will feature their pizza strips and flatbread melts. Engelbert Farms will be sharing samples of their delicious organic cheese.Both Hilltop Restaurant with their au gratin potatoes and Firehouse Subs with their party platter enjoy their first events here with us.
With so many delicious choices, no one should go home hungry! The evening will culminate with a silent auction and raffle featuring some of the finest items from local artisans and regional businesses.
A variety of items have been generously provided by our donors; including items from Chuckster’s Family Fun Park, Decatur’s Automotive, Robinson Contracting & Landscaping, Bradford County Regional Arts Council, Detrick Woodworking, Athens Agway, Dan
Kwasnoski, Dave Webster Pottery, Doggy Doos Boutique, Maine Harvest Seafood, Croft Lumber, Arvid & Deb Johnson, Class-A Cleaning, FWF Wellness, Vergason Technology, Yale’s Music Shop, Staggering Unicorn Winery, Mary Ann Kelly, Patty Mac’s Daily Dose, Secrist Lumber, Pam Orshaw, Brady Rose Boutique, Shepard Hills Golf Course & Country Club, Zen Den, Steve & Jackie McNamara, and Spencer’s Art & Framing.
We are also pleased offer the chance to place a winning bid for two tickets to Buddy: the
Buddy Holly Story, coming to the Clemens Center this October, and as well as a lovely antique quilt provided by Kathe Vergason. Donated items continue to come in from our generous community supporters.
Off-site parking for the evening of Aug. 10 will be offered at Athens Borough Municipal Parking lot. Outstanding shuttle service will be provided by BeST Transit. Please take advantage of the off-site parking/shuttle opportunity, as parking spots at the event site are reserved for handicapped guests.
The library and museum gratefully acknowledge our event’s benefactors: Hudock Capital Group, LLC, C&N Bank, and an anonymous donor. Additional financial sponsorship has been provided by Henry Dunn, Inc., Compass Collision, 2 Rivers Insurance, Mountain Lake Electric and Construction, Civil & Environmental Consultants, Inc., Robinson Contracting & Landscaping, Dandy Mini Marts, Gannon Associates, Joe’s Automotive, Urban Personalization Center, Valley Energy, Jeff Paul Plumbing & Heating, Christina Vail Audiology, Inc., Griffin, Dawsey, DePaolo & Jones, P.C., Dr. Alice B. Moyer, Morning Times, Kurt’s Making Whoopie, and Landy & Rossettie, PLLC.
Flower arrangements are provided by Kreations by Lowery, and will be given away as door prizes.Don’t miss this chance to support two organizations that are cornerstones of the Athens community.
Our event happens rain or shine, with tents and seating available. Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door. Stop in for your ticket at 724 South Main Street. Last minute advance-sale tickets can be purchased at the library on Aug. 10 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
With your purchase, know that you are giving to the cause of local literacy and education. Tickets are selling quickly, so don’t delay — get your ticket today!
For more information, please call the museum at 570-888-7225 or the library at 570.888.7117.
