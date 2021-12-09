SOUTH WAVERLY — The South Waverly Borough Council adopted the borough’s 2022 budget during its meeting on Monday evening.
The total amount budgeted for 2022 is $631,515, with $421,000 to be raised by taxes.
There will not be any tax increase from 2021, with the millage rate staying at 11.5 percent.
The borough allocated $171,890 for general government expenses, which includes council salary, and compensation for other borough employees, as well as other related expenses.
Another $15,000 was budgeted for pension and retirement payments.
The general government building budget was set at $73,468.
Because Sayre Borough Police Department covers South Waverly in its jurisdiction, the borough will pay $88,000 to SBPD for a contract for service.
Additionally, $30,025 was budgeted for fire safety measures, including $12,000 to be given directly to the South Waverly Volunteer Fire Department.
The budgeted amount for code enforcement in the borough is $4,600.
The public works budget was $142,400, with $101,500 allocated for repairs and machinery, $5,000 for highway maintenance, $35,500 for recycling and $400 for snow removal.
The storm drain and sewer budget was set at $3,000.
Other projected expenses include $3,200 for culture and recreation, $10,000 for intergovernmental expenditures and $22,100 for insurance.
In other business during Monday’s meeting, the council elected to renew a contract with Bradford County Humane Society for a project that helps reunite lost animals with owners that live in the borough.
Mayor Tim Hickey said the SWFD’s annual toy drive and food collection are underway and off to a good start.
In his report, Hickey said police responded to 41 incidents in the borough in November, up from 30 in October.
The borough council’s next meeting will be on Monday, Jan. 4 at 6 p.m. That will serve as the council’s reorganization meeting and new officers will be appointed.
