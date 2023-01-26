WAVERLY — During an occasionally heated village board meeting Tuesday, Waverly trustees took a neutral position regarding the Best Bev PILOT (payment in lieu of taxes) proposal that the Tioga County IDA (Industrial Development Agency) is set to vote on next month.
Trustees had the option of a submitting a letter of support for the PILOT agreement, a letter recommending the IDA reject the proposal, or the neutral stance which neither supports nor condemns the PILOT.
A PILOT is made to compensate a government for some or all property tax revenue lost due to tax exempt ownership of use of real property. PILOT agreements are often made as an incentive for large businesses to locate within a specific area.
Specifically for Waverly, the 10-year agreement calls for Best Bev to pay approximately half of the property tax rate on its leased parcel, which is the Waverly Trade Center, for the first year, with the payment scaling up each year until the property is back to being taxed at 100 percent after a decade.
As the proposal stands currently, the village would get approximately $88,000 less in tax revenue over the entire length of the PILOT if it’s approved by the IDA.
Best Bev provides co-packing, material sourcing, storage, and brand distribution for both alcohol and non-alcoholic beverages. They specialize in manufacturing glass bottles and aluminum cans, along with custom sleeving, for beverages.
IDA spokeswoman Christine Curtis noted that any formal position the village takes is only a recommendation, and the IDA board can still vote whichever way it deems fit.
Curtis fielded questions from numerous board members, including what would happen if Best Bev happened to close prior to the end of the agreement.
“The property would go back onto the tax rolls,” she said. “And since Best Bev is leasing the whole 36-acre property, the whole property would be under the PILOT.”
Deputy Mayor Andrew Aronstam took issue with the process that Best Bev took to move to the village, noting that the village took advanced steps in good faith in working to get Best Bev to the municipality, only for Best Bev to apply for a PILOT in October after the process was already moving forward.
“The IDA is going to approve it anyway no matter what we recommend, so that doesn’t matter,” he said. “Why would we support this? The way this was done; it feels like a bait-and-switch. We’re promised employment opportunities for our residents, but then tax revenue is taken away. I feel like we’ve been misled by Best Bev.”
Curtis explained that the IDA receives PILOT applications at all points of a business’s exploratory process, and that she did not believe there were any nefarious intentions by Best Bev.
In response to another board question about whether the length of the PILOT could be reduced to five years, she stated that PILOTs can go for nearly any length of time agreed upon, but that in her experience at the IDA they’ve never gone lower than 10 years.
Curtis added that the main benefit of the PILOT would be the village gaining 65 full-time equivalent jobs within the first year of operation, along with any sales tax and other economic benefits that those jobs would represent.
“Obviously, of course, the goal and idea is that Best Bev would be here for years and years to come,” she said.
Trustee Jerry Sinsabaugh pointed out that Best Bev recently received a $3 million grant to move in to Tioga County.
“They’re not going anywhere even if this PILOT is denied, so I say we don’t give up the $88,000,” he said.
Sinsabaugh then made a motion to recommend that the IDA deny the agreement, but it was voted down after only Sinsabaugh and fellow trustee Kevin Sweeney voted for it. Trustees Andrew Aronstam, Courtney Aronstam and Keith Correll voted against it, while Trustee Kasey Traub abstained due to a conflict of interest.
