TOWANDA — The Bradford County Tourism Promotion Agency’s proposed budget for 2022 was approved during their meeting Monday night.
Executive Director Robyn Cummings explained that outside of expected increases due to county wages, heath insurance, and other such variables, the more notable changes in the budget for 2022 could be found under advertising and marketing as well as maintenance and repairs.
“In the advertising and marketing we took that down by a little over $500 because some of our projects are annual contracts that were not in yet, so we can cut back just a little bit there,” said Cummings.
“We increased the capital improvements repairs and maintenance to account for the sandblasting of the train car that we’ll need to do,” Cummings continued. “And then we increased the normal repairs just because (of) how the winters were last year; we had to up that to actually budget and cover the costs that we experienced for our general maintenance of everything.”
BCTPA’s advertising and marketing funds for 2022 were approved at $90,380.60, while their total repairs and maintenance — including capital improvements — was approved at $20,000.
John Secor suggested that the organization’s building and grounds committee meet to discuss what capital improvements should be made in 2022.
“As I’m looking at the skylights, that might be something we want to take a look at,” said Secor.
Cummings went on to say that the room tax grant received 28 applications from 25 different organizations, and the total fund balance is $116,527.
“Those organizations submitted great applications and we’re excited to get that money right back out,” said Cummings.
In other news from the BCTPA, Cummings announced a promising potential partnership with Dandy Mini Marts for the new gravel bike loop, which is hoped to be launched in the spring.
“Cain (Chamberlin) and I met with Bill Buxton of Dandy Mini Marts,” said Cummings. “He was quite pleased with the progress made on the gravel loop, as well as wanting to participate; Dandy’s pillars are to keep people fed and to keep people moving, and so they wanted to partner with that.”
“We’re very pleased to have him also join the committee,” Cummings continued. “Bill is an avid outdoor recreationist as well, so he wanted to be a part of the committee to see how things progress as well.”
