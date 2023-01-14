Guthrie and CASA-Trinity host Narcan training

SAYRE — As the number of drug overdoses increase across the country and the Valley area, several resources have become available to the public to save someone who might be in life-threatening condition as a result of drug usage.
Those resources include Narcan training, which was provided to community members on Thursday at the Patterson Auditorium on the Guthrie campus in Sayre.
Narcan is an opioid overdose medication that can save lives if administered correctly and in a timely fashion.
Guthrie and CASA-Trinity teamed up to host the community Narcan training event which included participants learning how to administer the life-saving treatment to those that need it.
CASA-Trinity Clinical Supervisor and Program Director Daniel Kizale provided vital information to about 50 individuals on Thursday night at the training.
Kizale shared that he had lost his younger brother to an overdose as well as being in recovery for a decade. Additionally, he explained how effectively Narcan works as he had it administered to himself twice.
He educated the participants about the opioid epidemic, the characteristics in an opioid overdose and the steps to care for a person who has had an opioid overdose.
In addition, individuals were shown a demonstration of the use of intranasal Narcan and received a free Narcan Kit upon completion of training to be further prepared for possibly saving someone’s life in an overdose situation.
“We know that drug use continues to rise and I think that when you are out in the community is when you need the Narcan kit the most,” said Employee Assistance Program Specialist Jennifer Burgess. “When you are in a healthcare setting of course you have access to doctors and nurses and the drug Narcan. When you are out at McDonald’s or anywhere like that in public you don’t.”
Burgess added that participants also learned that they are protected by Act 139, which states that they can administer Narcan to an individual experiencing an opioid overdose and if they call the police they will not face any consequences.
Narcan training is just one of many resources available to help save lives and prevent an opioid overdose. To learn more, visit casa-trinity.org.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.