ATHENS — An Athens woman is in jail in lieu of $100,000 bail after allegedly assaulting an individual with a knife.
According to Sayre Borough Police, Desiree D. Holmes, 29, was charged with aggravated assault, a grade-two felony, and two counts of simple assault, a grade-two misdemeanor for her alleged role in the incident, which took place on Dec. 31 in Sayre.
Police stated that officers were dispatched to a residence on North Keystone Avenue in Sayre for the report of a woman running around a house screaming with a knife.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found Holmes standing in the driveway crying while speaking to Bradford County Dispatch, police said.
Police added that Holmes told officers she was choked by two men inside the residence and pointed one of the men out while he was walking back towards his home from a neighbor’s house.
After an officer spoke with the man, he explained that Holmes was inside his house sleeping in the basement and that she is one of his brother’s friends and they allowed her to live with them, according to police.
The man shared with the officer that Holmes had been acting upset by screaming and hollering most of the day until her boyfriend left the residence, police said.
Police noted that the man told the officer that later his brother went into the basement as Holmes was asleep to acquire his work clothes, waking her up in the process, and she became upset again.
Police shared that the brother then joined the conversation and told the officer that he accidentally woke up Holmes when he was in the basement and she began to ask him for a knife back that was taken from her earlier in the day.
The brother told the officer that after refusing to give her the knife, Holmes grabbed another large knife and held it above her head and came after him, according to police.
Police added that the man explained he and his brother were able to take the knife away from Holmes but she then grabbed a small knife and cut his brother with it along with biting his arm, causing him to bleed.
Officers then spoke to Holmes again to ask her what had happened, to which she explained she was attacked and choked for no reason but was not able to give further details, police said.
Police noted that one of the men said that the only time Holmes was touched was when his brother was holding onto her to remove the knife.
After Holmes was only able to explain the bite to officers by saying it was to get the man to let go of her, along with the brother’s injuries sustained from the knife, she was taken into custody, police said.
Holmes is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on Jan. 17.
