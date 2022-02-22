SPENCER — The Spencer-Van Etten Central School District Board of Education voted against merging their softball team with Candor on Thursday.
S-VE will field it’s own varsity team, but this will be the second year in a row that the district will go without a junior varsity team.
The vote came after lengthy discussions between board members and administrators, as well as several members of the public commenting on the subject. A small crowd was in attendance of the meeting, including several student-athletes.
Athletic Director Beth Ebel-Ruocco started the discussion, explaining how the recommendation to merge came about.
“First, I just want to make it clear that it’s not up to ADs to make a decision whether to merge or not,” said Ebel-Ruocco. “We just simply take the input from our coaches and the numbers that we’ve gotten in preseason signups, and in meetings, and then we go to the (steering) committee with that data.”
According to Ebel-Ruocco, the committee consists of transportation staff, principals, superintendents, board members and athletic directors. Coaches are not part of the committee, but Ebel-Ruocco said that she and other athletic directors make sure to voice the opinions of their coaches.
Ebel-Ruocco said she looked back to when the steering committee was formed and found the criteria that they used for their evaluations. A rubric was made at the time the committee was formed, based on input from other school districts and representatives from Section IV.
“They determined what constituted healthy numbers for each sport to ensure that – whether programs would thrive or not,” said Ebel-Ruocco. “The steering committee uses a rubric so there’s a way to concretely determine if a program is at risk, rather than go solely to coaches. It’s a rubric; it’s taking emotion out of it and just looking at the data and the numbers.”
Ebel-Ruocco noted that in the past the district has made decisions based on people’s opinions, only to have teams fold mid-season. The S-VE softball program was deemed at risk according to the rubric, based on preseason signup numbers.
“The numbers were just very low, and the possibility of fielding a JV team wasn’t there,” said Ebel-Ruocco. “They didn’t feel like that was a good way to grow the program.”
High School Principal Melissa Jewell, who sits on the committee, noted that even with the rubric there are a lot of emotions involved when discussing merging sports.
“I’ve said this before, I wish we had a crystal ball,” Jewell said, “because if we could look in that crystal ball and say these at risk numbers are going to be OK and we’re going to make it through the season, then we can go through the season. But we took a lot of time when we originally started merging programs to come up with a rubric.”
There are three possible outcomes from the rubric: strong, at risk, or distressed.
“If we’re at risk or distressed, there is a risk that we’re not going to make it a season,” Jewell said. “We’ve had three teams fold at Spencer-Van Etten since 2019, and it’s disheartening to watch kids not be able to play a sport that they love.”
S-VE softball coach Ron Miller was the first member of the public to make comment, saying that he didn’t have any input in the decision to recommend merging.
“Our players didn’t even know about the merger until I said something,” said Miller. “I thought they were going to call them in and say something to them.”
According to Miller, neither the players nor the coaches from either school district want a merger. Miller noted that this same topic was discussed and rejected four years ago.
“Four years ago we were here,” said Miller. “We didn’t merge and we’re still playing. We’ve been competitive every year.”
Miller pointed out that not having a JV team is becoming more and more the norm, as “a third or more of the league in the IAC don’t have a JV program anymore.”
“If you combine we don’t have more players playing, we have less players playing,” Miller continued. “We combined soccer and they didn’t have a JV soccer team this year, two teams combined.”
S-VE senior pitcher Rhiana Lawrence was next to take to the lectern, reiterating the fact that players were unaware of the possible merger.
“This decision was made without it even being known to players,” said Lawrence. “In fact, I didn’t even know if was such a large possibility until it was decided.”
Lawrence went on to say that many players did not know the importance of signing up so early. She also expressed concern that merging would mean less playing time for S-VE players.
“Candor has enough players for a varsity and JV team, and Spencer has a total of 13 players,” said Lawrence. “With 13 players on a team, it’s a reliable amount. This decision is driving students not to want to play the sport, as I’ve heard from several people the concern that there will not be nearly as much playing time, or playing time at all for some.”
Lawrence made a point to say that it’s not a matter of S-VE students not wanting to play alongside Candor students, but that players believe that a merger would not be beneficial.
The mother of another student-athlete spoke to the board, emphasizing the fact that the importance of early signups was not known to the public.
“I have a ton respect for the time and the thought behind a rubric, and I really understand the need for that and for decisions to be made in a timely manner,” the mother said. “However, I just want to really emphasize the point that parents were not aware that these kids needed to be signed up for a sport, or else there could be a possibility of a merger. I can assure you that my daughter was always going to play softball; she was not signed up until yesterday or the day before.”
Parent and S-VE teacher Jeremy Kastenhuber was the last member of the public to speak on the subject, asking that the board “give them a chance.”
“Let them play — as Spencer-Van Etten,” Kastenhuber continued, using football as an example of mergers making the situation worse. “Ron’s first year coaching merged football we had 42 kids; we had 16 kids and an eight-man team this year because the merger killed it. Mergers kill it because kids don’t play enough and they quit.”
Kastenhuber also noted that it is the trend for districts to have a modified and a varsity team with no JV, and he believes there’s nothing wrong with that.
When it came time to vote, board president Don Johnson was the only member to vote in favor of the merger. Sean Vallely, Matt Connor, Karen Johnson, Donna Mistler, and Rick Rogers all voted against. Peter Johanns was absent from the meeting.
