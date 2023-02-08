Jonathan M. Wilcox recently announced his candidacy for re-election of Western Bradford County District Magisterial seat 42-3-01, which consists of the boroughs of Alba, Canton, Troy, Sylvania and the townships of Armenia, Canton, Columbia, Granville, LeRoy, Ridgebury, Smithfield, South Creek, Springfield, Troy, Ulster, Wells and West Burlington.
Wilcox grew up on a dairy farm in Troy Township and has resided in Troy Township all of his life. He is a graduate of Troy High School. He received a degree in Criminology from Mount Aloysius College in Cresson, Pa. His emphasis at Mount Aloysius was Community Relations. Electives included public speaking, police-community relations, psychology, abnormal psychology and sociology.
Wilcox served on the food service and religious committees, as well as being a Dean’s List student.
Wilcox obtained a degree in Criminal Justice Administration from King College, Wilkes-Barre, Pa. His emphasis was community relations. His electives included critical thinking, police operations, computers and social services, probation, parole, community corrections, adult corrections and court administration.
During Wilcox’s college years, he worked at the Super Duper and Troy Agway. He also helped on his family’s dairy farm and continues to do so in his spare time. Wilcox has spent most of his life working in the field of criminal justice.
After college, he worked as a Correctional Officer at the Bradford County Correctional Facility where his duties included care, control and custody of inmates. Wilcox received his Deputy Sheriff Certification from Dickinson School of Law, Carlisle, Pa. He then served as a Deputy Sheriff in Bradford County. His duties included transportation of jail inmates, service of civil papers, service of protection of abuse papers, processing writs of execution, handling of gun permits and courthouse security. Wilcox was also a member of the Bradford County Drug Task Force.
From the Sheriff’s Department, Wilcox transferred to the Bradford County Domestic Relations section. There he served as a Conference Officer, where he determined the amount of child and spousal support. He was also responsible for the writing of the orders for the collections of support payments.
For five years, Wilcox worked as a Child Support Investigator in the Tioga County Department of Social Services, Owego, N.Y. His duties included building and writing of case referrals, locating absent parents, establishing paternity for child support orders, monitoring and enforcement of child support. He spent two days each week presenting child support cases to the Tioga County Court.
In 1997, Wilcox was named Employee of the Quarter by the Tioga County Department of Social Services. This award is given to an individual who shows dedication to his profession and exemplifies superior quantity and quality of job performance.
In 1999, Wilcox was elected to serve the people of Bradford County in the Magisterial District Court 42-3-01.
Judge Wilcox has been certified by the Pennsylvania Minor Judiciary to serve as a Magisterial District Court. He also attends annual continuing education classes for Magisterial Court Judges to maintain his updated certification to continue serving as a Magisterial District Court Judge.
In 2013, Wilcox received the Wildlife Conservation Award from the Pennsylvania Game Commission for his contributions to the conservation and judicious management of the Commonwealth’s Wildlife Resources.
Judge Wilcox has served the last 23 years as Magisterial District Court Judge in District Court 42-3-01. He has also successfully completed computer training on the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts computer system to remain proficient in processing and maintaining court cases filed in his Magisterial District Court.
Judge Wilcox believes that Magisterial Court Judges should be available to their constituents in answering questions of law in dealing with the appropriate paperwork that they need to complete when filing a case within the Magisterial District Court. Judge Wilcox works full-time in his office and can be readily accessible. He is also available to his constituents day or night on a daily basis throughout the year. This can be proven by his continuous availability to the police agencies that utilize his Magisterial District Court.
Since being elected as a Magisterial Court Judge, Wilcox has made judgment in more than 45,000 court cases and has collected millions of dollars in fines, court cases, restitution and civil awards to private parties. He also firmly believes that government should be financially efficient and effective. It can be shown that Judge Wilcox operates a very cost-conscious office.
Judge Wilcox resides in Troy Township with his daughters Lillianah and Madeline, and twin sons, Elijah and Caleb.
Believing that we live in the greatest nation on earth, Judge Wilcox would like to continue serving the people within his Magisterial Court District and would respectfully ask for their vote in the May 16, 2023 primary election.
