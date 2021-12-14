WAVERLY — One of the Valley’s most beloved holiday traditions returned to Muldoon Park in Waverly last Friday evening.
Tinsel-n-Lights celebrated its 12th anniversary after a year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It is so nice to be able to hold this again,” said Tinsel-n-Lights committee member Kim Depew.
The event was held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.and featured music, ice sculpting, wagon rides, tree decorating, refreshments, raffles and awards, and more.
Like every year, the highlight of the night for the kids was an appearance from Santa.
Along with getting to chat with Santa about what they wanted for Christmas, children received a gift bag that included coloring books, crayons, arts and craft, candy and popcorn.
Waverly Rec Director Dave Shaw, who is part of the committee, was responsible for making up 750 gift bags as well as helping set up everything from tables, burning barrels and garbage cans to the lighting system used during the event.
“It’s a lot of work,” admitted Shaw, who is on the Tinsel-n-Lights committee with Depew, Jessica Schillmoeller, John Hogan and Ryan Alo.
Depew praised the community which stepped up once again to help make Tinsel-n-Lights a success.
“As you can see the whole community supports it. The local businesses, local organizations support it. Everything is free. We couldn’t do that without sponsors, without volunteers, so we’re really happy to have such a great crowd and perfect weather,” Depew said.
The reaction from those in the community who came out to enjoy the event was all positive, according to Depew.
“People have been very happy about having this again,” she said. “It gives people, adults and students and young kids, a chance to come back together and socialize and just have a good time at the holidays.”
