SAYRE — When one chapter ends, another begins. And the latest chapter of the Sayre Enterprise Center (SEC) is about to be written by a business who’s own story in the building started four years ago.
This month, Heads and Tails Tackle, also known as HTLureCo, officially purchased the former garment factory in a transaction that SEC board member Chris Desrochers called a perfect testament to the success of the board’s mission.
“We completed our mission,” he said. “When the enterprise center started in 1994, our purpose was to create jobs and support local enterprise. So to have one of the very businesses that rented space to be the purchaser of the building, it’s just the feather in the cap.”
When new owners Clint and Holly Kellar moved into the massive building in August 2019 — the last of the facility’s new tenants — they had been operating how of their garage from a business originally founded by Clint’s father, George, 40 years ago.
Clint explained that his father used to go to the Lowman flea market back before it closed down.
“He was a union carpenter but an ‘old salt’ who loves saltwater fishing,” he said. “He found some old aluminum hand molds to make sinkers, some old plumber’s pipe and melted it down to make his own sinkers.”
Then, while on a fishing trip in Massachusetts, Clint’s father was approached by the charter operator, who expressed interest in his unique sinkers. The operator made an offer to the elder Kellar, which he seized and returned with a U-Haul truck full of as many sinkers he could make.”
“From there, the rest is history,” Clint said. “I’ve been making lures since I was about 10 years old.”
But he wanted to expand into a larger location — which was a big risk, as many small businesses can relate to.
“When you’re working out of a garage, you don’t have all those overhead costs that you get when you operate out of your own store or facility,” he said. “It can be pretty scary. That’s why the business incubator model here at the enterprise center was really good for us. It had lower costs so that we could ease into that model. It gives small businesses a chance.”
Initially, the Kellars leased 2,000 square feet of space at the facility, which quickly grew to 6,600 square feet and 17 employees.
Already the second-largest producer of lead-based lures in the United States producing 6 million lures last year alone and manufacturing for national brands such as Roadrunner and Z-Man chatterbaits, the Kellars knew they would only keep going up.
“A lot of businesses slowed down during the pandemic, but we actually thrived,” Clint said. “Because people weren’t working and were home and there was nothing to do, they were going outside and they were fishing a lot more.”
“It was a perfect storm for them,” Desrochers added. “The board at the Sayre Enterprise Center realized about three years ago that the SEC was less of a business incubator now and more of a commercial real estate venture. And with property costs going through the roof, it just became a perfect fit for Clint and us.”
While expansion is certainly on the Kellars’ minds now that the building is officially theirs, one of the first things on their to-do list is working on the building.
“I was born and raised in the Valley and just fell in love with what this building has done over the years for the community,” Holly said. “There’s so many stories here and so much history, and we want to find new ways for giving it back to the community.”
The Kellars emphasized that the existing model for the building will remain the same. Small businesses housed in the facility will continue to operate as normal to continue the original vision of the SEC, as the Kellars explore ideas to include more community-minded events and improvements.
And as for building improvements, the Kellars and Desrochers agreed that the greatest resource will be Sharon Tubbs, who has worked out of the building for nearly 20 years.
“She’s been here since day one and got it to where it is now, along with (previous manager) Tim Finney,” Clint said. “She knows the ins and outs of this building like no one else.”
“Sharon put the same blood, sweat and tears into this building as Tim Finney did,” said Desrochers. “She’s truly the heart of this building. And Tim was the manager here for 20 years. He even lived in the building for a time. I can’t stress enough how valuable he was to the success of this center.”
Desrochers noted that his fellow board members are still deciding on a new direction now that their primary objective has been completed, but meetings will be held over the coming weeks.
“The main thing is, we took a huge, historical building and kept it from falling into disrepair,” he said. “History would have been lost. And when we talk about community revitalization, it’s things like taking a building like that, bringing it back up and offering it back to the private sector.”
“God is putting us in the right direction,” Clint added. “We’re very excited for the future.”
