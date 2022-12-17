CHEMUNG — The Town of Chemung was cited recently for conflicts of interest by New York state auditors after it was found that board members used their own businesses to render services to the municipality, according to New York Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli.
Specifically, auditors found that two board members, who each own their own auto service companies, provided automotive work to the town totaling nearly $6,000.
“As sole owners of the auto service corporations, the board members were deemed to have an interest in each of the contracts,” auditors stated. “As no statutory exceptions applied in every fiscal year, each Board member’s interest was prohibited pursuant to General Municipal Law.”
Auditors added that town officials agreed with the state’s recommendations to ensure that officials and employees are familiar with and follow the requirements of New York State General Municipal Law Article 18, as they relate to conflict of interests, and to adopt procedures to help prevent prohibited interests in contracts.
“After my review of these findings, I am in agreement that on these two occasions, we had exceeded the allowable annual thresholds,” Town Supervisor George Richter stated in an attached letter to the comptroller’s office on Dec. 10. “The state examiners have since made us aware of the appropriate thresholds. I have met with all of the board members, and with all of the town’s department heads, to make all of us aware of the prescribed limitations. I am confident that all employees have a better understanding of the proper procedures regarding procurement of goods and services.”
“Moreover, we are adding a section to the town’s procurement policy that will specifically address these types of potential situations going forward,” he continued. “With this in mind, I am confident that all such financial conflicts of interest will be prevented.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.