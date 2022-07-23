While the COVID-19 pandemic may still be lingering both literally and figuratively across the region, the libraries of the Valley unanimously reported that attendance and program participation are coming back in a strong way.
Specifically, representatives from Spalding Memorial Library, Sayre Public Library and Waverly Free Library all expressed cautious optimism as the community presence at the three facilities continues to grow.
“I feel like we’re pretty much back to where we were (before the pandemic),” said Spalding’s director Tiffany Robbins. “I hesitate to say that because you never know when something could happen again. But our summer programs and reading programs have been very popular, and some of our programs have been even better-attended now than they were before the pandemic.”
“We’re not quite back to pre-COVID levels, but we’re definitely trending in the right direction,” said Waverly Free’s youth services coordinator Becky Grace. “Our summer programs have been good and a big part of that is using the parks for library events.”
“We’ve certainly seen an uptick of people coming through our doors and rebuilding attendance,” concurred Sayre Public’s Heather Manchester. “Hosting programs at Howard Elmer Park has been a good way to rebuild our programs, and from there people have come in to the library. We have public computers that people have been using more for job applications and printing, faxing, copying — all those sorts of things.”
Reigniting that connection with the community has not happened overnight, however, and all three library representatives said its been a mutual effort between the libraries and community members.
“For us, it’s just been about reminding people that, after two years, we’re still here, and getting people to remember us,” Grace said.
“People want to come out and get back here,” Manchester added. “They want to connect with us — connect with other families.”
“The community is just ready to come back,” Robbins noted. “We’ve been promoting our programs whenever we can, but a lot of it has just been people are just ready to be back at the library.”
While the pandemic created unique and stark challenges for all the libraries, the library reps agreed that it only cemented the necessity for community libraries.
“Any time you have a public emergency like a pandemic, the importance of a library only grows,” Robbins said. “We’re uniquely poised to be ready and adapt to those challenges. When the pandemic happened, we made calls to our patrons and helped them get their news or supplies. As a community-minded organization, those are the things we can excel at, because people rely on the library.”
“Socialization has been a big part of what’s been driving us back up,” Grace said. “Kids and families are hungry for it. They want to make new friends. People need to be together.”
