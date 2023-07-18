Endless Mountains Riders hold Annual Gumball Ride/Poker Run

Pictured from left to right are Ken, Mackenzie, Mya, and Don Chamberlain and their Honda VFR 800 Interceptor and 2021 Goldwing at the picnic lunch following the Annual Gumball Ride/Poker Run on Saturday.

 Nicole Lamberti/Morning Times

Nicole Lamberti can be reached at nlamberti@morning-times.com or (570) 888-9643 ext. 231.

