ATHENS TOWNSHIP — A Wilkes-Barre woman is facing multiple felony charges related to identity theft, according to Athens Township Police.
Samantha Loughney, 28, is charged with forgery (unauthorized act in writing), a second degree felony; theft by deception, a third degree felony; as well as false identification to law enforcement and access device fraud, both third degree misdemeanors.
On Oct. 15, officers responded to a call at Visions Credit Union in Athens Township after an individual attempted to withdraw $8,500 using fraudulent identification, according to the police affidavit.
The affidavit said the ID was flagged in the system after a $7,500 withdrawal at the Visions Credit Union Branch in Wysox.
An employee told officers that the same individual opened an account in the Binghamton area, and attempted to do so in Vestal, per the affidavit.
Loughney admitted to officers that the New Jersey ID was not hers, and also said she was “contacted by an individual asking if she wanted to make any money,” the affidavit said.
She continued to say she was dropped off in the area, but was unable to provide the name of the person who transported her, according to police.
Per the affidavit, Loughney gave police consent to search her phone, at which point they found text messages sent from Loughney’s phone that said “going to make a bank account” and “doing fraud pop.”
The search also yielded screenshots of a conversation sent to Loughney saying “This is the info for shorty to study.”
