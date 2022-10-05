Waverly Fall Fest offers seasonal goods

WAVERLY — The Valley community had the opportunity to experience some autumn themed fun at a local park Saturday.
The Ninth Annual Waverly Fall Fest was held at East Waverly Park in the morning and early afternoon.
The park was packed with many families looking to have fun at some bounce houses or to check out multiple vendors on the grounds. There was even face painting conducted by volunteers of The Prestige Dance Company to raise money for its activities.
Tioga Tae Kwon Do held its 2022 Break-a-Thon at the event, in which its students broke countless wooden boards as spectating parents cheered them on.
Shadowbox Treasures Gift & Home Co. was one vendor at the park that displayed its many items. The Waverley-based store sold giant cookies, muffins and hot cider for attendees. Owner Roberta Coleman stated that the cinnamon rolls sold at the event are the most popular products.
Coleman was happy to announce and celebrate her first year of ownership of the store, which had previous owners and was established around 20 years ago.
Crafts and handmade items were also featured at the event. Marjorie Schoonover promoted her crafts brand, Smitten and showcased its wool mittens. It was her first time being a vendor at a community event, which she was excited to be a part of. She has been crafting wool items for about eight years before deciding to create her own craft business.
“There is no such thing as an ugly sweater,” Schoonover said. “Anything can be remade into something else.”
Also at the event was Community Engagement Specialist Terri Farrell of Molina Healthcare, which was a sponsor of the festivities.
“(Molina) helps underserved families find affordable and quality healthcare through the New York State of Health market exchange,” Farrell said.
Farrell stated that she enjoys being out in the community and interacting with local residents. She also participates in community events where she works with food pantries and schools by giving kids backpacks or bags to put food in. An upcoming event she looks forward to is the Christmas themed, Holidays and Hope event, which started in Broome County, N.Y. and is now in Tioga County, N.Y.
“We fulfill kids’ wish lists and get their names, shoe, clothing sizes and information on what items they would like,” she said. “Last year, kids were getting Xboxes, TVs and Nike sneakers.”
