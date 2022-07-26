Valley Family Fun Day brings faith; entertainment

WAVERLY — It was a beautiful summer day for appreciating music and celebrating faith at East Waverly Park Saturday.
The Fourth Annual Valley Family Fun Day had an abundance of activities for everyone on a hot and sunny afternoon. Vendors were lined up promoting local churches, conducting yard games for attendees and selling chicken barbecues. Bethie’s ice cream cookies were served to hot and hungry attendees looking for refreshments.
A horse drawn carriage rode around the park with parents and their children excited for a unique laid-back tour. On a green open field, classic cars such as the 1956 Ford Thunderbird and 1979 Camaro LT were lined up for enthusiasts to check out.
The band, Copper Coins hosted the event and performed many of its faith-based songs for the crowd. The musicians were instrumental in getting local churches involved and becoming active participants in the festivities, according to Vickie Davis, an event organizer.
Other musical acts on the main stage included The Danielle Cressinger Band and soloist, Jon Schweiger.
“This event is where the community can come together and have clean family fun with churches and vendors all together,” Davis said.
Local churches promoted their activities throughout the year at multiple vendors. The Rev. David Carlson of North Waverly Chapel stated that pastors like him are always happy to talk with others about faith.
“Pastors try to help people learn and grow in their faith in Jesus,” Carlson said. “There’s plenty of places in town to find Jesus and all they have to do is come to church.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.