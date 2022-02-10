The New York Office of Cannabis Management (NYOCM) may finally be cracking down on the so-called “sticker stores” that have popped up throughout the state.
These cannabis gift shops take advantage of a loophole in the state marijuana law — known as the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act (MRTA) — which states that it is legal to gift cannabis products to individuals. These establishments offer a number of legal items for sale, such as stickers, clothing, lighters and other items, that also come with the “free gift” of marijuana. Currently, there are at least four such stores in the Village of Waverly, and one in the Village of Nichols.
The stores have drawn the ire of NYOCM officials, who this week announced that “cease and desist” letters were being issued to “businesses suspected of illegally selling cannabis, including the practice of ‘gifting.’”
Those who fail to comply with the letter “risk the opportunity to get a license in the legal market as well as substantial fines and possible criminal penalties.”
State officials further note that “gifting” is illegal under the MRTA law, and that NYOCM has identified “over two dozen alleged violators” and sent cease and desist letters to them.
“We want to make sure these operators fully understand the law and the consequences they face and now that these letters have been sent, we fully expect them to cease and desist their activities – if they don’t, we will take action,” said NYOCM Executive Director Chris Alexander. “New York State is building a legal, regulated cannabis market that will ensure products are tested and safe for consumers while providing opportunities for those from communities most impacted by the over criminalization of the cannabis prohibition, and illegal operations undermine our ability to do that. We encourage New Yorkers to not partake in illicit sales where products may not be safe and we will continue to work to ensure that New Yorkers have a pathway to sell legally in the new industry.”
Meanwhile, representatives of the sticker stores, including those at Mile High Accessories, have maintained that their operations are completely lawful. On Wednesday, Mile High representatives said they did not receive a letter as of yet and were working with their lawyers to make sure that they are operating under the law.
NYOCM officials stated that there have been no adult-use licenses issued in the state so far, and that only legal way to get cannabis products is through the state’s medical cannabis program.
Officials added that residents are encouraged to report what they believe is illicit activity by emailing enforcement@ocm.ny.gov.
