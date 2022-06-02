ATHENS — Longtime Athens Area High School gym teacher and soccer coach Jake Lezak is heading back to work today after all charges stemming from a February 27 incident were dropped on Wednesday.
“I get to go back (to school today) and I’m really excited about that. I’m looking forward to being back with my students and doing what I love to do,” said Lezak, who has been on administrative leave since the charges were announced.
Lezak was facing four counts of recklessly endangering another person after visiting juveniles — some of whom were related to Lezak — gained access to firearms that were not properly secured while he was not present.
According to the police report, the juveniles who were related to Lezak said that Lezak’s son fired a rifle out of a window of the Lezak’s home in their direction and said “catch this.”
The juveniles, who were unharmed, told police they also went inside the home and Lezak’s son picked up an unsecured .22-caliber pistol and showed it to them.
According to the police report, the group went outside the home and Lezak’s son fired a shot before handing it to another juvenile, who tried to fire a round but it didn’t discharge. That juvenile then pointed the gun at Lezak’s son.
“Looking at this and the way that it all transpired, it was different stories from the kids ... They are kids and I’m sorry they went through all of this. A good friend told me this and I completely agree that the police barracks and a courtroom are no place for a child,” Lezak said.
When Lezak and his wife Merideth were originally made aware of the incident they were stunned because gun safety is something they have made a top priority, he said.
“The kids said something happened and we were contacted ... (my former sister-in-law) called my brother and he reported it to me and we were like, ‘What?’ I went and talked to my son because he’s 15 and this doesn’t sound right because he has grown up around (guns),” Lezak said. “Gun safety is an absolute must in our house. You don’t play with them. They sit in the gun safe until you’re ready to use one, whether it be in target shooting or for hunting, that’s it. We thought we handled it and she called state police.”
One thing that surprised Lezak was the lack of a thorough investigation, which according to him, only involved interviewing the kids and did not include anyone stepping foot on Lezak’s property to check things out.
“In my charges it says (my son) pointed the gun out his window, well where the kids were sled riding and where (he) was, it doesn’t even make sense. It could have been solved a long time ago. That was frustrating,” Lezak said.
The Bradford County District Attorney’s office offered Lezak a plea deal, but he turned it down.
“They had offered me a plea deal, but I haven’t done anything wrong. When you look at my charges and you look at what reckless endangerment is — my attorney Kyle Rude, (asked me) ‘did I willfully and intentionally do this?’ Lezak said. “It comes down to did I willfully and intentionally leave the weapons there. Did I want the kids to find this (gun) knowing they would be around it. I wasn’t in my house. I was down in the orchard pruning with my brother.”
“I told them that I had seen the gun there the night before when I was loading my wood cart. I put the bullets away. I put the clip away and thought, you know what (my son) can put the gun back in the gun safe. I asked him to and he said ‘Yeah dad,’ and he forgot. You know, kids do that ... Did I leave the gun there? No. Was it loaded? No. And I didn’t even know the other kids were coming over to my house.”
One of the toughest parts for Lezak has been seeing his son deal with the incident and aftermath, but the longtime Athens coach said he really feels bad for all of the kids.
“It’s been really tough for him, and I think it’s been tough on all the kids involved,” he said.
It’s also been difficult for the longtime teacher to be away from his students for this long.
“It’s been an emotional rollercoaster. You’re never prepared to deal with something like this, I don’t think. I never imagined it in my life,” said Lezak, who said the Athens Area School District has shown “nothing but support” throughout the saga.
That support didn’t just stop at the school district as members of the Valley community stepped up to show love to Lezak and his family.
“You know, their support, the community support, friends, family, my wife Merideth, it’s just been amazing,” Lezak said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.