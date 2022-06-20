The Community Foundation of the Twin Tiers recently announced grant opportunities for non-profit organizations serving Bradford County residents.
Robert J. Sullivan Fund Announces $8,000 Grant Cycle
The Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers (CFTT) is currently accepting grant applications for the Robert J. Sullivan Fund, a competitive grant-making program funded through the legacy of Robert J. Sullivan a former resident and businessman from Bradford County, PA.
The Robert J. Sullivan Fund, one of several grant programs administered at CFTT, purpose is to strengthen communities and improve the quality of life in Bradford County through assisting local non-profits attain their missions. There is $8,000 available to grant.
Applications for the Robert J. Sullivan Fund grant program will be accepted via email through Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at 5 p.m. Applications are found on the Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers website. Please visit www.twintierscf.org.
David and Carol Keeffe Youth Fund Announces $2,300 Grant Cycle
The Bradford County Bar Association has partnered with the Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers and established the David & Carol Keeffe Youth Fund that provides funding for support improving outcomes for youth from birth through career readiness, benefitting Bradford County, Pennsylvania resident’s quality of life and economy.
This fund honors the memory of longtime residents. David was a well-respected attorney and Carol was known for her love of children.
The amount available to grant is $2,300 for the support of youth and family programming.
Applications for the David & Carol Keeffe Youth Fund grant program will be accepted via email through Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022 at 5 p.m. Applications are found on the Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers website. Please visit www.twintierscf.org.
