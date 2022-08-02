SAYRE — A Sayre man was arraigned Friday and subsequently jailed in lieu of $500,000 bail after he allegedly assaulted his newborn son resulting in a brain bleed.
According to borough police, Nicholas A. Klishevich, 38, was charged with one grade one felony count of aggravated assault — victim less than 13 years old; one grade-three felony count of endangering the welfare of children; and one misdemeanor count of simple assault, for his alleged role in the incident, which took place at a South Wilber Avenue residence on Feb. 17.
Police explained that the incident began when the mother of the three-month-old victim left the residence to pick up her other son from day care, and when she returned she noticed bruises on the victim after hearing him make whimpering noises.
She told officers that Klishevich initially denied knowing anything about the bruising. However, she inspected the baby further and continued to find more bruising. Klishevich then claimed that the baby rolled off the couch and fell onto the floor, police said.
When the victim’s mother doubted that claim as well, Klishevich said he dropped the child onto the floor while reaching for his phone. Police explained that she became extremely upset and was confused by the bruising she found on the baby’s tongue, neck and chin area, face and lower back.
That was when she called police, and Klishevich left the scene before officers arrived, police said.
When officers arrived, they also observed the child’s bruising and subsequently contacted Bradford County Children and Youth Services (CYS). Both officers and CYS officials concluded that the child should be taken to Robert Packer Hospital for evaluation.
Hospital staff then confirmed the numerous bruises on the child’s body as well as a brain bleed from head trauma, prompting the child to be life-flighted to a regional pediatric trauma center.
Police also discovered that Klishevich had an active warrant out of Delaware County. Officers eventually found Klishevich at a local gas station and arrested him on the warrant.
In an interview with police, Klishevich stated that he was carrying the baby in a single arm. He explained that when he reached for his phone, it caused the child to swing enough that its head fell back and away from Klishevich’s chest. The child’s head then struck a nearby countertop edge. Klishevich said when he tried to reestablish his grip, he lifted his arm inadvertently causing the child to to somersault, resulting in the baby landing on his back and striking his head on the floor, police said.
Klishevich told police that he had not told the mother about the incident because they had been fighting recently, and noted that after she started finding the bruises that he needed to tell her what actually happened.
Klishevich was then transported to jail before being extradited to Delaware County to answer the charges there, said police.
Police explained that officers interviewed pediatric specialists, who informed officers that in their medical opinion, the child’s injuries were too extensive to have happened in a single fall from the height in which Klishevich described. Doctors also concluded that the bruising, brain bleed and retinal hemorrhaging were more consistent with the victim being struck and shaken.
Klishevich was arraigned Friday before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley. He is due back in court for a preliminary hearing today.
