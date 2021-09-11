The Chemung Fire Department is holding a reflection service to honor and remember the lives lost during the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.
Many other local emergency service departments will be joining the service, which begins at 9:30 a.m.
“Every year, we try to reflect back on what happened,” said Karl Bowers, who helped organize the event.
Bowers noted that it is important to honor the commitment of firefighters and other emergency workers across the entire country.
“With the business we’re in, it doesn’t make a difference,” he said. “If it’s a little municipality like ours or if you’re in New York City. We’re all in the same business. We put our lives on the line every day, and our goal is to go out there and take care of the public.”
“No matter what emergency service you belong to, we’re all brothers and sisters and we do the best that we can,” he added.
Bowers was assisted in planning the service by Bob Bowers, the chairman of the Chemung Fire Department board, who had direct ties to the Sept. 11 attacks.
“He knew people that died on 9/11. He was ready to be deployed there. He did a lot to help us put this together,” Bowers said “With that in mind, we worked very hard to put it together and do what we could on a local basis.”
The ceremony will last around one hour, and refreshments will be provided after.
While the 20th anniversary is significant, Bowers noted the importance of always remembering the sacrifices emergency workers made during the attacks.
“It’s something that we need to do,” Bowers said. “As time moves on through the years, we’re going to continue to do the same thing.”
