NICHOLS — Several residents of the Town of Nichols were upset at the monthly board meeting on Dec. 13 after a letter of complaint was shared with the public.
Recently, Stephen Lounsberry sent a certified, registered letter to the Nichols Town Board to address a possible zone violation at a local business in Nichols. The board must address any certified, registered letter as all board members were called to the issue.
Nichols Town Supervisor Esther Woods shared the letter with the public which stated that a contracting company is leasing a piece of property on East River Road in Nichols from a local logging business that is already there to station their electrical poles, equipment trucks and a trailer that serves as their office.
She further shared that Richardson (the contractor) is putting in the poles for Southern Tier Network, who are currently working towards providing broadband internet access to the Nichols area.
The letter included that the area of the logging business is zoned as residential agriculture, with the contracting company being agriculture.
It should be noted that Stephan Lounsberry serves as director of the Town of Nichols Zoning Board.
Woods noted that the contracting company previously approached Nichols code officers requesting to rent space to park vehicles and that the town board later approved this request for the betterment of the town through improved internet access.
The owner of the logging business that is renting out the space attended the meeting and expressed his concerns with the complaint.
He shared that there are a total of 12 trucks on his property and that he is assisting the company electrically to provide them internet and light.
The owner additionally shared with the council that after speaking with Tioga County, he was told that due to a town law, the town board can have the final say in the decision above the zoning board. Woods denied this.
“That’s what the zoning board is for,” Woods said. “There are certain laws that we have to abide by. There’s zoning in that area and the zoning is agricultural residential, so it’s become a problem that somehow the town has gotten in the middle of because it really is a code violation.”
Woods mentioned to the owner that he can go to the zoning board and make his property commercial, but will have to go through the process of changing it.
“The technicality is that it’s residential agriculture and it’s not zoned commercial,” she said. “My understanding is that Richardsons are willing to move and it’s not going to stop the internet process.”
She added that there are other options for the contractors to move.
Concerns from various Nichols residents were expressed due their worry that the ongoing progress of internet access would be halted. The public also stated that Lounsberry is not looking out for the best interest of the town.
“One person affects a whole business? It makes no sense to me,” one resident said.
Woods added that she believes the situation is a “neighbor problem” more than anything.
The letter stated that Lounsberry saw what appears to be commercial truck, heavy equipment utility pole storage and staging area for a utility contractor, and since the parcel is an agricultural residential zone, he believes this is nonconforming use of the property.
Additionally in the letter, the issue was raised with the property owner in August 2011 when the business was first put in. The Tioga County Planning Board determined that the property could be utilized for storage and serving of logging related trucks and equipment for his business only. Specifically, the director from the county stated that the applicant must restrict the vehicles serving and parking on the property to trucks that are used in his own business and USDOT registration number designated for his business.
In addition, the letter stated that Tioga County Planning Board considered the logging business to be farming back in 2011, but must restrict heavy vehicle servicing and parking on the property to trucks that are used in his own business and that have correct registration.
The board shared that the owner can appeal the matter to the Town of Nichols Zoning Board and Lounsberry would abstain from the vote.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.