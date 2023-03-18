Tioga County Legislative Chair delivers the ‘State of the County’ address

This week, and as the area was bracing for the worst of a projected snowfall that never really arrived, the Chair of Tioga County’s Legislature, Martha Sauerbrey, delivered the “State of the County” address to a handful of employees and area residents that gathered in the Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, located on Main Street in Owego.
In her address, Sauerbrey highlighted staffing shortages brought about by retirement, or employees leaving for more money and better jobs. She also noted that the pandemic brought stress to employees as well.
She stated, in her address, “The competition for employees is being experienced across all levels of government. If anything, COVID taught us that things change; people change, and the demands of employees have changed.”
The paradigm to this is that local government, currently, is running with limited resources and a “huge” requirement to provide services, 90 percent of them mandated by the State, Sauerbrey noted.
Other departments suffering from staffing shortages include the Social Services Department and the Personnel Department. The Corrections Department, Sauerbrey added, is facing challenges as surrounding counties are searching to fill the same positions.
“Competition for workers is real,” Sauerbrey added.
Some things being put in place to help attract and retain county employees is addressing salary levels at a future date, and providing upgraded software systems to offer employees better tools to work with. Remote work is also becoming more desirable by employees and the Legislature is implementing the second phase for a pilot program of remote work.
In other county actions, three new Legislators joined the county last year, W. Jake Brown, District #4; Ron Ciotoli, District #1; and Barb Roberts, District #3. Keith Flesher, District #7, came on board in February representing the Newark Valley area that Legislator Eddie J. Hollenbeck served prior to his passing. Last year they also lost former Legislator Bud Waite, a long serving Legislator.
Other items addressed included new security protocols put in place at the county building.
Sauerbrey, of the new security systems, stated, “Security of people and buildings came into focus with the changing society, and the mental health issues that have increased in our society. We are seeing behaviors that we have not seen in the past.”
Tioga County’s office building is receiving a major overhaul of security measures that will be experienced as the year progresses, along with other county spaces.
The county has installed an upgraded camera system at 56 Main St. and other buildings in the county for the protection of people and equipment. Fobs are now used for entering buildings and offices. Security staff will eventually be on site to ensure the safety of citizens and employees.
Last year’s complicated election was also addressed, with Sauerbrey noting that the election involved two rounds of redistricting, and a delayed congressional primary and special election that caused confusion among voters.
The county’s final payment of American Recovery Funds arrived in 2022 totaling $9.4 million. Projects funded included Veteran Suicide Prevention, Tioga ASAP efforts, Suicide Prevention, Tourism, the Land Bank, Transitional Housing, and much more. You can read a full listing of projects funded at www.tiogacountyny.com/.
The Interoperable Radio Project was the recipient of $4 million in American Recovery Funds, but this multi million project will cost much more. The county recently received a $6 Million Grant from New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services that will help with the expenses of this project.
The 911 Center has been upgraded with new equipment, and the next step is towers and radios that will help connect areas in the county where there is no radio signal.
A new Spillman Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) System was purchased and installed as part of the communications upgrade, and training was provided to all police agencies in the county.
The new CAD provides increased efficiency for dispatchers and patrol units, as well as improved officer safety. Fire and Emergency Medical Services will soon be added to the system as the communications upgrade continues.
Combining American Recovery Funds, a State Grant and reserve funds, the county can move forward upgrading and purchasing new equipment.
Economic Development submitted numerous grants and provided guidance for local not-for-profits and municipalities totaling $236,000 in new funds. Additionally, New York State grant funds were awarded to Fuddy Duddy’s in Owego for $1.8 million, and $3.2 million was awarded to Best Bev in Waverly. The Village of Waverly also received a NY Forward Award of $4.5 million.
A $100,000 grant from the Floyd Hooker Foundation was awarded to the County to support an Education Workforce Coordinator. This position created an education workforce strategy, working with the county’s six public school districts and three BOCES partners to improve the workforce talent pipeline.
Soon, Owego Gardens Associates II LLC will open and 93 rental units will be available for mixed income households.
Last year, Sauerbrey, along with a dozen other New York State Association of County leaders, had the opportunity to have a closed meeting with the Governor. It was an open and frank meeting regarding concerns for lack of funding for local Veteran Service agencies.
Concerns were heard, and in last years’ budget provided funding to localities for the vital work counties do to aid veterans, military and their families in our communities. For Tioga County that meant $15,000 more per year in direct state-aid to localities for our Agency; it also meant an additional $100,000 in state-aid to expand outreach efforts to veterans, military, and their families.
A new County Court Judge assumed the bench on Jan. 1, 2023. The Honorable Adam R. Schumacher is now serving as the Tioga County Court Judge as well as sitting as the Tioga County Family Court and Supreme Court Judge.
In addition to a new Judge, Probation will look to expand the Pre-Trial Services it provides to the various Justice Courts throughout Tioga County. Probation Officers will be physically present during arraignment days and provide a validated risk assessment to the Justices if they request it on bail eligible offenses.
For Public Health the year started out much the same as it began. COVID-19 cases still lingered and cases had to be investigated; however, slowly but surely, COVID began to wane, according to Sauerbrey. Now, she added, the department can go back to supporting the citizens of the County through Environmental Health, Dental Health, Disease Control, Nursing Services, Children’s Services, and Health Education programs. Rabies Clinics are also a popular service.
Speaking on another problem facing the county, Sauerbrey continued, “Over the years of serving in county government, I have learned that the State gives, and the State takes away. The State has decided that even though their fund balance is significant, they want to take our eFMAP funding identified by the Federal Government as ‘County money’, and keep it for themselves.”
The Federal Government identifies those funds as County Medicaid pass-through Funding. The elimination of the Affordable Care Act eFMAP federal funds will require counties outside of New York City to spend at least $280 million more in 2024 State Fiscal Year.
“This will be an added mid-year budget year cost to Tioga County of over a $1 million,” said Sauerbrey, adding, “This goes against twenty years of state precedent in sharing these federal savings as well against Congress’s intent for use of the eFMAP funds.”
The state is proposing to permanently intercept these federal savings and use them to cover overspending on the Medicaid program.
“The failure of the state to contain out-of -control Medicaid costs will shift billions of dollars in new costs to local taxpayers,” said Sauerbrey.
In 2022 Tioga County experienced unusual and unexpected revenue in sales tax. Sales tax collections were up 11.5%, or $3 million over 2021. According to local and state economists, this growth is not expected to continue in the future, and the county will consider this increase cautiously. The County shares 25% of these collections with Towns and Villages.
The state aid from Tioga Downs Casino came in at $1,710,812. Conversely, in 2022, the County paid $2.9 million in Community College tuition bills. This state mandated education service represented 12% of the county tax levy last year. One thousand five hundred and forty-one residents benefited from this program.
The Tioga County Buildings and Grounds Division continues to maintain Tioga County buildings and properties, and DPW the roads and bridges
There was a significant amount of activity and accomplishments achieved by county departments that were not included in Tuesday’s report. Much of the work addresses the needs of the public regarding Health Care, Mental Health, Support Services, Taxes, Roads and Bridges, Motor Vehicle, Emergency Management, Public Safety, Voting Information, Real Property, Economic Development, History of Communities, and Laws.
These reports from each department can be found at www.tiogacountyny.com/.
Also, during Tuesday’s meeting, two retirees were recognized for their years of service; Anne Davis for 34 years, and William Ostrander, who is retiring from the IT department after 15 years of service.
Both were thanked and offered resolutions, recognizing them for their service.
