Valley native celebrates 100th birthday

SAYRE – On Sunday, friends and family of the Yanuzzi’s gathered at Yanuzzi’s Restaurant in Sayre to celebrate a special milestone: the 100th birthday of Elvera Yanuzzi, who worked at Yanuzzi’s family restaurant for more than 60 years.
Among invited friends was state Rep. Tina Pickett (R-110), who presented a citation from the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.
“The Pennsylvania House of Representatives is always pleased to recognize those individuals who, through their wisdom and experience, have contributed to the enrichment and betterment of succeeding generations,” said the citation. “Whereas born on January 26, 1922 in South Waverly Ms. Yanuzzi has demonstrated the highest ideals of citizenship throughout the years and truly deserves special recognition. Affectionately known as Vera to her family members and friends, she is blessed with twelve nieces and nephews, twenty great-nieces and nephews and eighteen great-great-nieces and nephews.”
The citation went on to say that “the House of Representatives of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania pays tribute to Elvera Yanuzzi upon the joyous celebration of her one hundredth birthday.”
Yanuzzi also received special recognition from Congressman Fred Keller and Father Andrew Hvozdovic, on behalf of Archbishop Christophe Pierre of Washington D.C.
A member of the Roman Catholic Church of the Epiphany of Sayre, God, family and faith have always been important to Yanuzzi.
