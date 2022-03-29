Driving under the influence
The following individuals were charged by Valley police departments for DUI-related offenses following their alleged involvement in unrelated incidences:
- Ryan Daniel Taylor, 34, of Lockwood also faces summary traffic charges following a motorcycle crash on Dec. 12 on Spring Street in Sayre. Borough police added that a blood test following the crash revealed THC, amphetamine, methamphetamine and fentanyl to be present in Taylor’s system during the incident.
Taylor is scheduled to appear before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley for a preliminary hearing on April 29.
- Danny W. Westover, 55, of Waverly was charged by Sayre police following a traffic stop on North Lehigh Avenue on March 5.
Westover is scheduled to appear before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley for a preliminary hearing on April 29.
- Caleb Anthony Lattari, 21, was also charged with misdemeanor traffic offenses following a hit-and-run crash on North Keystone Avenue in Sayre on Feb. 26.
Lattari is scheduled to appear before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley for a preliminary hearing on April 29.
- Joseph Benjamin Chamberlain, 33, of Athens was charged following a crash on Spring Street in Sayre on Feb. 12.
Chamberlain is scheduled to appear before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley for a preliminary hearing on April 29.
- Eric Hurlburt, 31, of Sayre was charged by state police following a traffic stop on Route 220 in Athens Township on March 2.
Charges were filed at Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley’s office.
Simple assault
A Sayre couple was jailed in lieu of $20,000 bail each following their alleged involvement in a domestic disturbance at a Sayre residence on March 24.
According to borough police, Cody Tyler Johnson, 29, and Keirsten A. Wren, 33, were each charged with simple assault and harassment as a result of the incident.
Johnson and Wren were each arraigned before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on March 25, and are scheduled to appear back in court for preliminary hearings on April 5.
Drug possession
The following individuals are facing drug possession charges following their alleged involvement in separate incidences.
- Melissa Rae Callahan, 30, of Nichols was charged by Sayre police following a traffic stop on Spring Street in Sayre on Jan. 9.
Callahan is scheduled to appear before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley for a preliminary hearing on April 26.
- Craig Carman, 43, of Waverly was charged by New York State Police following a traffic stop on state Route 34 in the Town of Van Etten on March 26.
Carman was issued appearance tickets for his charges, which were returnable to the Town of Van Etten Court on April 20.
