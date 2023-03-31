WAVERLY — Village of Waverly officials recently unveiled its tentative budget for the next fiscal year, and it includes a fair bump in revenue and a modest tax increase.
Specifically, the proposed spending plan is set to increase by 6.3 percent from $3,248,193 to $3,451,921, according to a copy of the budget obtained by the Morning Times.
The majority of that spending increase will be funded by an increase in non-tax-related revenues, which is rising by 17.8 percent from $998,298 to $1,175,848. If approved by trustees, the projected tax rate will rise 1.64 percent, from $15.71 to $15.97 per $1,000 of assessed value, which is below the 2 percent state tax cap.
While the village’s assessment roll decreased by 2.5 percent from $143,227,681 to $142,539,714, the amount to be raised by property will go up slightly, from $2,249,895 to $2,276,073, or 1.6 percent.
“The (budget) committee and the department heads worked hard to keep costs at a minimum,” trustees stated. “The board of trustees and staff will continue to seek grant funding opportunities and pursue additional revenue streams to help keep the budget and taxes as low as possible.”
The village’s water budget is set to increase by 2.7 percent, from $773,348 to $793,662. Metered water sales are projected to increase slightly from $699,348 to $699,912, while water rates will remain the same.
“The board of water commissioners will continue to address aging infrastructure, discharge regulations of the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, the Susquehanna River Basin Commission, and other regulatory agencies that continue to increase their requirements,” officials said.
The sewer budget is also looking at an increase, from $1,162,963 to $1,204,169, or 3.5 percent. with revenues going up slightly from $743,133 to $750,639. While a sewer rate hike of 13 cents from $5.13 to $5.26 per 100 cubic feet of water usage is proposed, the sewer capital charge will go down from $136 to $120.
Village officials noted that the cemetery budget will remain at $48,450.
“The Village of Waverly is aware that there are many challenges facing the Village of Waverly and its residents during these stressful times. It will take hard work and ingenuity while addressing aging equipment and infrastructure, pursuing additional revenue streams, and maintaining a professional, dedicated workforce,” village officials stated. “The board of trustees and staff are dedicated to keeping costs down, while maintaining services that the residents of the Village of Waverly have come to rely on.”
A public hearing on the proposed budget is scheduled for 6 p.m., April 11, at the village hall on Ithaca Street.
