Guthrie Clinic releases updated COVID statistics

On Friday the Guthrie Clinic released an updated graphic on their Facebook page informing the public on the health care group’s COVID-19 patient numbers.
As of Dec. 3, Guthrie has 69 COVID-19 patients hospitalized and 13 in the intensive care unit. Of the hospitalized cases, 46 are unvaccinated and 23 are vaccinated. Of those in the ICU, nine are unvaccinated and four are vaccinated.
These statistics are from all four Guthrie hospitals (Sayre, Troy, Corning and Cortland) and the Robert Packer Hospital’s Towanda campus.
Bradford County’s COVID-19 case total is continuing to rise, with 372 more confirmed and 18 more thought probable in the past week. The county has seen a total of 8,052 confirmed cases and 1,514 probable since the start of the pandemic. There’s been one more death in Bradford County attributed to COVID-19 in the past seven days, for a total of 138.
The Sayre ZIP Code (18840) area is home to 78 of this week’s new confirmed cases, for a county high of 1,610 confirmed cases since March of 2020. Another 127 cases are deemed probable in Sayre, a number which has gone down by two in the past seven days. Athens (18810) has seen 45 new confirmed cases in the past week, for a pandemic total of 1,085. Another 97 cases are thought probable in Athens, down one from last week.
Three other Bradford County ZIP Codes have had more than 500 confirmed cases since the pandemic began: In the past seven days Towanda’s numbers have gone up by 65 confirmed and three probable, bringing their totals up to 1,009 and 269, respectively, since the start of the pandemic; Troy has seen another 16 confirmed and two probable, for totals of 731 and 134; and Canton’s numbers have risen by 19 and two, for pandemic totals of 536 confirmed and 113 probable, respectively, since March of 2020.
Out of Bradford County’s 60,323 residents, 21,727 are fully vaccinated (an increase of 139 in the past seven days). Another 1,647 have received the first dose of a two-dose vaccine — 122 more than last week — while 5,734 residents have received a booster shot — 572 more than last week.
Tioga County, Pa. has seen 136 more confirmed cases and 50 probable in the past seven days, for a total of 4,265 and 1,427 since the start of the pandemic. The county’s COVID-19 death toll has risen by six, for a total of 154.
The Wellsboro ZIP Code area has seen the most cases in the county, with 1,117 confirmed and 379 probable — an increase of 23 and 12, respectively, in the past week. Numbers in the Mansfield ZIP Code have risen by 12 and eight in the past seven days, for a total of 528 confirmed and 223 probable since March of 2020.
Of the 40,591 residents in Tioga County, Pa., 16,088 are fully vaccinated (an increase of 159 in the past seven days). Another 1,447 have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine — 89 more than last week — and 4,407 have chosen to receive a booster dose — 441 more than last week.
In Tioga County, N.Y., the total number of confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic is now 6,548. The number of new cases in the county as of Nov. 30 was 182, while the number of active cases was reported as 246 — a decrease of 18 since last week. Of the new cases, 90 were unvaccinated, 52 were vaccinated, 23 were children under the age of 12, and 17 had unknown vaccination statuses; 10 cases were reported as hospitalized and no additional deaths have been attributed to COVID-19.
Of the 48,560 residents in Tioga County, N.Y., 27,119 26,796 are fully vaccinated — an increase of 323 in a week. Another 3,526 have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine – an increase of 141.
Chemung County has seen 369 new cases in the past week, for a total of 12,911 since the pandemic began. The county currently has 545 active cases, an increase of 254 in a week. Of those active cases, 39 are hospitalized — an increase of 11. Deaths in Chemung County attributed to COVID-19 have risen by two in the past seven days, for a total of 150.
Of the 83,456 residents in Chemung County, 45,922 are fully vaccinated — an increase of 582 in a week — with another 6,139 having received the first dose of a two-dose vaccine — an increase of 277.
