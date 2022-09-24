ATHENS — A parent of one of the players involved in the alleged hazing incident that occurred when the Athens football team was at the Bloomsburg University football camp in July is asking for answers from the school district.
Two players, who are both seniors, have been suspended for the first five weeks of the season after the incident, which allegedly took place at Bloomsburg University between July 24 and July 26.
The school district announced an investigation into the matter, both by the AASD and state police, on Aug. 24.
The statement, which was from Athens Superintendent Craig Stage and Athletic Director JB Sullivan, said that the incidents being investigated allegedly “occurred over a series of dates leading back to a mid-July football camp at Bloomsburg University and up to pre-season practices that took place in our facilities.”
“The district does not condone hazing or other actions that cause harm to fellow teammates and student-athletes. The consequences for the culmination of all incidents in question will be individually and as a team,” the Aug. 24 statement said.
Athens coach Jack Young was suspended for one game, while three players were suspended indefinitely. One of those three has returned to the field in recent weeks.
The mother of one of the suspended players spoke at this week’s Athens School Board meeting and attempted to read a letter on the matter. Due to school district and state policy, she was not allowed to read the letter during the meeting but did hand a copy to the school’s solicitor.
However, the Morning Times has also received a copy of the letter.
“On July 24 to July 26, our boys attended the Bloomsburg University football team camp with their teammates where they competed against other teams for three days,” the letter begins. “On Aug. 20, almost one month later, these two boys were accused of hazing another student while attending football camp at Bloomsburg University, and I quote from a Bradford County news outlet, “After hazing incident, Athens Area High School football players face discipline.”
She goes on to say she looked up the definition of the word hazing and said she found it means “forced initiation” to a freshman or first time member of a team, club or organization.
The parent noted that none of the four players involved were freshmen.
The National Federation of State High School Associations defines hazing as any humiliating or dangerous activity expected of a student to belong to a group, regardless of their willingness to participate.
According to the NFHS website, some practices associated with high school hazing carry the potential for serious bodily harm or even death. These practices may include: tattooing, piercing, head-shaving, branding, sleep deprivation, physical punishment (paddling and “red-bellying”), “kidnapping,” consuming unreasonable/unacceptable foods or beverages, being deprived of personal hygiene and/or inappropriate sexual behavior.
The mother said she was not claiming that nothing happened during the Bloomsburg camp. However, she questioned, “Was it a fight? Was it horseplay? Was it payback for something? I do not know. I guess the boys would only know the answer to that question, but what I do know though, is it definitely was not hazing.”
She claims that the players involved went to dinner together that night and they all competed in camp as a team together the next day, then returned to Athens and competed in 7-on-7 games for two weeks together.
“They were together for two more weeks after that in double sessions with no issues, no problems and not one of them missed anything,” she wrote. “Not one of these four kids contacted the state police, not one of these four kids contacted their coach and not one of these four kids told their parents anything.”
“So what happened then?” she continued. “Well, unfortunately only the people who created this unfortunate situation know the answer to that, but sadly it is at the expense of (my son and his teammate). So I am here tonight to express my frustration in the way this entire situation has been handled.”
She went on to explain that the two players who are currently suspended were told in the beginning that they were suspended indefinitely pending an investigation. They were not allowed to be on school grounds for the first game. She wrote that they “took this ruling with responsibility and grace.”
The second week, the players were told they could be spectators in the stands and they “came and supported their teammates even with it being emotionally and mentally difficult.” She said they were not sure what changed from the previous week that allowed them to attend the game but they were “happy to be there.”
The parent said by the third week the “unknown had started to take its toll on these kids.” Only one of the two players attended because of that toll, she said.
By last week’s game, neither player attended “because of how emotional they were when they watched a game that they are supposed to be playing in,” she said.
“Here we are with no end in sight of the turmoil these false accusations have caused,” she wrote about the current status. “In all this time we have been given different directions from school officials and law enforcement alike. We have weathered this storm with patience and more grace than most would in this situation. We have stayed silent because we trusted those in positions of power to handle this properly and swiftly. Yet, we are now five weeks into this ordeal with unanswered questions and heavy hearts.”
“I am appealing to the school board for this situation to be resolved and for (these two players) to be reinstated immediately to the team. They have served their time.”
The mother lamented the fact that “These two boys have missed four games of their senior year of football. They do not get any re-dos. Both of these boys have upstanding character and many members of this very community can attest to that.”
“I know with my whole mom heart that neither one of these boys would ever hurt anyone intentionally,” she said. “Whatever happened in this world to ‘innocent until proven guilty.’”
The mother confirmed to the Morning Times on Friday afternoon that the school district informed both families that neither player could return to the team while the investigation is ongoing.
Athens Area School District Responds
The Athens Area School District responded with the following statement from their legal counsel:
“Athens Area School District understands that sometimes an individual, parent, or guardian wants to publicly comment on matters that may involve or identify specific students. However, the District is prohibited from commenting. All the students who are involved in this complex, multifaceted issue, including witnesses, have privacy rights the District must and will protect.
The Commonwealth has passed laws and the Pennsylvania Department of Education has promulgated regulations and guidelines on how public schools should report and address incidents or complaints of bullying, hazing, and/or improper conduct. Based on the information gathered to date, the District has made administrative decisions pursuant to State guidelines.
Consistent with reporting guidelines, other investigatory agencies are involved. The District is committed to being proactive and the District will continue to cooperate with all outside investigations. The Athens Area School District takes incidents or complaints of bullying, hazing, and improper conduct very seriously. The District is committed to maintaining a safe, positive environment for students and staff that is free from bullying, hazing, and improper conduct.
Conduct like this is inconsistent with the educational goals of Athens Area School District and is prohibited at all times. All student-athletes deserve the opportunity to participate in our athletic programs without fear of bullying, hazing or improper behavior.
If anyone has information about, or is aware of additional bullying, hazing, or improper conduct, they are encouraged to contact the Athens Area High School Administration immediately at (570) 888-7766.”
