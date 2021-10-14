BARTON — The Barton Town Board took another step toward approving the budget for the 2022 fiscal year during its meeting on Wednesday evening.

The board unanimously adopted the preliminary budget, which was presented at the Oct. 4 special meeting.

While the board did not make any changes to the initial budget, there was a disagreement as to the hourly rate of the deputy town clerk.

The proposed rate for 2022 is $16 per hour, up from $15 per hour in 2021. The budget allows for the deputy clerk to make up to $17 per hour without raising it.

Council members Dave Shipman and John Tryon proposed a rate of $16.50 per hour.

Acting Supervisor Don Foster and council member Kevin Everly held firm at $16 per hour.

Foster noted that he and many other town employees did not get a raise at all, and Everly said he believes the 6.5 percent increase from 2021 is suitable.

The board decided to continue discussing the matter, as changes can still be made before the budget is finalized.

A public hearing on the budget will be held at 6 p.m on Nov. 1.

A summary of the budget can be found in the Oct. 7 edition of the Morning Times.

The board also scheduled a public hearing for a local law to override the established tax levy limit. It will be held at 6:15 p.m. on Nov. 1.

Ryan Sharp can be reached at rsharp@morning-times.com or (570) 888-9643 ext. 229. Follow @RealRyanSharp on Twitter.

Recommended for you

Load comments