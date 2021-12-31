Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in the July 28 edition.
Former Bradford County Coroner Tom Carman has been arrested for allegedly stealing more than $400,000 from the Western Alliance Emergency Ambulance Service while he was the company’s CEO.
Carman was the CEO and had complete control of the finances at Western Alliance until his resignation in 2019. During the time of the alleged theft — between 2014 and 2019 — he was also serving as the Bradford County coroner.
Pennsylvania State Police and the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office conducted a joint investigation, including an audit which they say found Carman had stolen $431,913 from Western Alliance.
According to the criminal complaint, the Western Alliance Emergency Services Board of Directors discovered that Carman had embezzled money in February 2019 when the non-profit was on the verge of bankruptcy.
Carman resigned from the CEO position on March 4, 2019, after serving in that role since the turn of the century.
An audit, which was focused on the period of Jan. 1, 2014 to March 31, 2019, was carried out by Monique Ericson, a senior forensic accountant with the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office. During that time, she uncovered $28,495 in spending on concerts and events; $40,046 for music, games and movies; $62,477 for restaurants and $38,108 for clothing and department stores.
The audit also uncovered that Carman used $1,000 for legal representation following his December 2016 DUI arrest while he was driving a Bradford County Coroner’s Office vehicle. In addition, police said Carman operated his coroner’s office from the WAES-owned building rent free without board knowledge until his resignation in 2019, which deprived Western Alliance a total of $75,000 during the time period.
An arrest warrant was obtained for Carman on Wednesday and he was taken into custody without incident, according to police.
Carman was charged with felony counts of theft by deception, receiving stolen property, theft by unlawful taking, and dealing in proceeds of unlawful activities.
The former county coroner was arraigned by District Judge Jonathan Wilcox and bail was set at $175,000. Carman was remanded to the Bradford County Jail.
Carman resigned as county coroner on June 30 after screenshots of an alleged conversation appearing to be between Carman and a man posing as a 15-year-old boy started to spread on social media.
A man who calls himself the “Luzerne County Predator Catcher” then posted a video on Youtube showing him confronting a man who appears to be Carman outside of a gas station in Kingston, Pennsylvania.
When the man in the video says he’s going to call the police, the man who appears to be Carman said “I didn’t send you anything inappropriate, nor did I tell you I would meet you.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.