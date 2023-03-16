Montoursville, PA – A virtual public meeting for the Route 199 Reconstruction Project will be held on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at 4:00 PM The meeting can be found by clicking the below link, by calling the numbers provided below, or by typing the following address into your web browser https://bit.ly/3FiBrsM.
Or residents can call the following number to follow along via phone: 877-284-0719 (toll-free). Conference ID: 613 442 012#
Officials will provide an overview of the construction work scheduled to be completed, traffic expectation, and detour information. This reconstruction project includes new curbing, ADA accommodations at intersections, where appropriate, improved drainage, signal upgrades at three intersections, some utility upgrades, new paving and line painting. The work will take place from the New York state line in Sayre to just north of the Norfolk Southern Railroad tracks (near the Agway) in Athens. For more information on the project visit Bradford County SR 199-010 on the www.penndot.pa.gov/District3 website.
The Route 199 project is a four-year project that began in September of 2020 and is expected to be completed in 2024. Kriger Construction, Incorporated, is the prime contractor on this $16.4 million project.
