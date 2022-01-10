ATHENS TOWNSHIP — The Athens Township Supervisors held their 2022 reorganization meeting on January 3.

Tressa Heffron was reappointed as Chairperson and Kirstie Lake retained her role as Vice Chairperson.

Additionally, Michelle Rude was reappointed as the board’s secretary and Ruth Casterline will remain in her role as Treasurer of the Board.

Susan Seck was reappointed as the Public Works Director for 2022.

Seck was also appointed to represent the Athens Township Supervisors on the Bradford County Sanitation Committee along with Alan Burgess.

Attorney John Thompson will remain the township’s solicitor at a rate of $115 per hour, a five-dollar increase from 2021.

Richard McCracken was appointed to the Board of Auditors for a term to expire in 2028.

Steve Sumner and Mike Murphy were reappointed to the ATA, and Richard Bean was appointed to the Vacancy Board.

The supervisors approved Memorandums of Understanding for the township police, chief and road foreman.

Paid time off and holidays for non-uniformed township employees were also approved during the meeting.

The Township Non-Uniform Pension plan was approved with a contribution of $83,736.16 from the supervisors.

The Supervisors will also contribute $106,476,85 to the Police Pension Plan.

Code Inspections, Inc. was appointed as the building code enforcement entity for the township in 2022.

The supervisors also discussed the renewal of the township’s contract with American Drug & Alcohol Diagnostics, and decided to table doing so while they seek other options.

