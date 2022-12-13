Bradford County District Attorney Albert C. Ondrey reported the following resolutions of criminal cases in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda, Pennsylvania:
Dylan Pepper, 33, of Canton was sentenced to Probation Supervision for 24 months, fines of $500, plus court costs, for the offense of Firearms Not to be Carried without a License, Misdemeanor 1.
Pennsylvania State Police arrested Pepper following investigation of an incident that occurred in North Towanda Township on Jan. 22, 2021.
Rachael Mayo, 34, of Athens was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 45 days flat followed by 58.5 months of Probation with Restrictions, fines of $1,500, plus court costs, she will also lose her driver’s license for 18 months, for the offense of Driving Under the Influence, Highest Rate, second in 10 years, Misdemeanor 1.
Sayre Borough Police arrested Mayo for the offense occurring on April 16, 2022.
Joseph Johnson, 32, of Towanda, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 14 months to 60 months, fines $ 1,500.00, plus court costs, he will also lose his driver’s license for 18 months, for the offense of Driving Under the Influence, 2nd in 10 years, Misdemeanor 1.
Pennsylvania State Police arrested Johnson following investigation of an incident that occurred in Towanda Borough on Sep. 6, 2021.
Kyle Stevens, 40, of Columbia Cross Roads was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 72 hours to 6 months, fines of $1,000.00, plus court costs, he will also lose his driver’s license for 12 months, for the offense of Driving Under the Influence, Misdemeanor.
Pennsylvania State Police arrested Stevens following investigation of an incident that occurred in South Creek Township on Aug. 3, 2021.
Eden Bickerton, 42, of Troy, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 15 months to 36 months, Restitution of $565.52, for the offense of Retail Theft, Felony 3.
Troy Borough Police arrested Bickerton for the offense occurring on June 22, 2022.
Doyle K. Bonnell, 23, of Troy, PA was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 27 months to 72 months, fines of $250 plus court costs, for the offenses of Aggravated Assault of Law Enforcement, Deadly Weapon Enhancement, Felony 2 and two counts of Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2.
Pennsylvania State Police arrested Bonnell following investigation of an incident that occurred in Troy Borough on Jan. 7, 2022.
Dallas Mansfield, 19, of Monroeton, PA was sentenced to Probation Supervision for 18 months, fines of $500, plus court costs, for the offense of Criminal Trespass, Felony 3.
Pennsylvania State Police arrested Mansfield following investigation of an incident that occurred on June 3, 2022.
