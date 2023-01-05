SAYRE — Millions from around the country watched their televisions in horror on Monday night as what was supposed to be one of the most exciting NFL match-ups of the season quickly turned into a literal fight between life and death.
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, 24, collapsed after a hard but relatively routine-looking tackle in the first quarter of his team’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
The terrifying incident demanded immediate AED and CPR care on the field in front of a packed stadium of thousands in order to restart Hamlin’s heart before he was loaded into an ambulance and transported to a Cincinnati hospital — where he remains in critical condition.
On Wednesday, Guthrie Cardiac Electrophysiologist Dr. Pramod Deshmukh joined members of the media on a Zoom conference to discuss what happened to Hamlin as well as talk about the importance of sporting events to be prepared for every medical possibility.
“Sudden cardiac arrest is different from a heart attack,” he explained. “Cardiac arrest can occur from an irregular, rapid heartbeat, and can be fatal in a few minutes.”
Deshmukh went on to note that cardiac arrest accounts for approximately 300,000 deaths each year — about half of the total cardiovascular fatalities every year. However, in the athletic world, there’s only about 150 to 200 cases of cardiac arrest each year.
“In (Hamlin’s) case, there appears there was a trauma to the chest in the area of the heart, and it was specific to the area where the heart was located,” he said. “And when there is a blunt force trauma — such as a basketball or a baseball or even from a shoulder — it can trigger rhythm problems if it happens in a particular cycle of the heart. This results in a very rapid heartbeat, and can be fatal unless the person is resuscitated within a few minutes.”
Deshmukh added that Hamlin could have simply had bad luck or even previously undetected genetic abnormalities that could have contributed to his cardiac arrest.
When asked what could be the reasons for keeping Hamlin sedated as he recovers, Deshmukh explained that the chief purpose would be to protect the brain.
“When you have CPR as he had — for 10 minutes or so — the blood supply to the brain is limited, and so they did not want his brain to suffer. So they artificially ... sedated him so the brain could recover.”
With the spotlight on the extremely rare occurrence of an athlete suffering cardiac arrest on live television, it quickly led to speculation throughout social media that the COVID vaccine was leading an increase in cardiovascular problems among athletes and young people — speculation that Deshmukh quickly put to rest.
“We do see patients with COVID who have heart rhythm problems,” he said. “But if you look at this scenario, I have little doubt in my mind that this has nothing to do with the COVID vaccine. It is purely what we call commotio cordis, which is agitation of the heart from blunt trauma to the chest in the specific area of the heart.”
Despite the gravity of Hamlin’s incident, however, Deshmukh said he would not encourage young athletes to quit football because of it.
“The head concussion and head trauma is its own issue in football, but as to the cardiac arrest, it’s very rare,” he said. “And I don’t think this should preclude anyone from playing football. I think what we need to have is more education in terms of resuscitation by standard CPR and AEDs.
“This critical incident highlights the need for understanding the benefit of CPR, external defibrillators and screening patients who might be benefiting from defibrillators — and that’s the part I’m not seeing highlighted by the media,” he added.
