Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) officials this week offered an update on the four-year reconstruction project on Route 199 in Sayre and Athens.
The 2.6-mile project is located .44 miles north of the intersection with Route 1056 (Front Street) in Athens Borough to the intersection with Interstate 17 (Southern Tier Expressway) at the New York state line in Sayre Borough. The project begins at the New York state line and works south.
Contractor, Kriger Construction, will continue work on this full depth pavement reconstruction project. Work on the extensive prjoect includes paving, drainage improvements, utility relocation, sidewalk and curb improvements, ADA curb ramp installations, traffic signal upgrades, driveway adjustments, signing and pavement markings and other miscellaneous construction.
The following detours will remain in effect:
• Route 199 (Main Street) will be closed to northbound traffic between Vanderbilt Street and Powell Street.
• Route 199 (Main Street) closed to northbound traffic between Stevenson Street and Mohawk Street.
Detour information:
• For closure between Vanderbilt Street and Powell Street northbound cars will follow a 1.1 mile detour using Orchard Street, South Elmer Avenue, and Chemung Street.
• For closure between Stevenson Street and Mohawk Street northbound cars will follow a 1.1 mile detour using Stevenson Street, North Elmer Avenue, and Mohawk Street.
• Southbound cars will be maintained in the work zone.
• Truck traffic will follow a 7.7-mile detour using Route 220 and Interstate 17 (Southern Tier Expressway).
In addition, there will also be some utility relocations, traffic signal upgrades, and paving operations being performed at various locations throughout the project. Motorists should expect alternating lane closures with flagging where work is being performed.
Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays, watch for changing traffic patterns and drive with caution through the work zone, PennDOT officials added.
Kriger Construction, Inc., is the primary contractor on this $16.5 million, four-year roadway reconstruction project, which is expected to be completed in the fall of 2024.
