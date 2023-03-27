SYRACUSE – Odell Tindley, 30, of Ithaca, New York pled guilty Friday to being a member of a conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances in Watertown, New York.
United States Attorney Carla B. Freedman, Matthew Scarpino, Special Agent in Charge, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Buffalo, New York Field Office, and Jefferson County District Attorney Kristyna S. Mills made the announcement Friday.
As part of his guilty plea today, Tindley admitted that he distributed 83 grams (over two ounces) of cocaine in Watertown on May 25, 2021, and arranged for delivery of methamphetamine later the same day. Investigators of the Metro-Jefferson Drug Task Force interdicted a car driven by an associate of Tindley as it entered Watertown late in the evening of May 25, 2021. A search of this vehicle resulted in the recovery of 904 grams (just under 32 ounces) of methamphetamine and approximately a pound of marijuana.
At sentencing on July 26, 2023, Tindley faces a minimum sentence of ten years and maximum sentence of life in prison, a fine of up to $10 million dollars, and a post-imprisonment term of supervised release of at least five years and up to life. A defendant’s sentence is imposed by a judge based on the particular statute the defendant is charged with violating, the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other factors.
The case was investigated by the Metro-Jefferson Drug Task Force, consisting of Special Agents from U.S. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), U.S. Border Patrol Agents, Detectives from the Watertown Police Department, Detectives from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department, and Investigators from the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Richard Southwick and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul Tuck are prosecuting the case.
