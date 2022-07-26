RIDGEBURY TOWNSHIP — Despite some heavy rainfalls Saturday evening, the Bentley Creek community endured and proceeded to have a fun-filled time during a summer event.
Kids Night Out was held at Ridgebury Township Community Park and featured a variety of activities concluding with fireworks after dark.
Stormy weather swept into the area around 5:30 p.m. and drenched the park for approximately an hour. Afterwards, organizers and attendees carried on to enjoy the event for the rest of the evening.
People played yard games such as ladder ball and spike ball, while the local Scout troop conducted an archery shoot with plastic arrows and setup targets. Underneath the pavilion, hot dogs and hamburgers were served for hungry attendees. Committee member Jerry Anthony handed out candy to children as they lined up to dunk a volunteer into the dunk booth.
Organizers previously held movie nights in the park before the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020, stated event organizer Dee Boswell. Kids Night Out started last year to include more activities and draw people to the park.
“This event is all about getting the community together and having kids outside playing in our beautiful park,” Boswell said.
“The park committee is dedicated to making the park into a great center of fun and recreation for all attendees,” stated Kathy Jo Minnick, the committee president.
She is looking forward to the construction of an eight-foot wide walkway for the park, slated to begin in August. The area’s annual Park Day held in June raises money for such additions to the park.
“We try to add something new to the park each year like playground equipment for the kids, so this park continues to grow,” she said.
Minnick would like to thank Dave Baker for being the event’s DJ as well as the Ridgebury Volunteer Fire Company for providing a fire truck for kids to see.
“The park’s pavilion is available for birthday parties, family reunions and other gatherings,” Minnick added. To reserve the pavilion, people can call Ridgebury Township at 570-596-2731.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.