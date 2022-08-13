WAVERLY — The Village of Waverly could soon be home to four new electric vehicle charging stations thanks to EVolve NY.
Trustees have been in discussions with the state program to set up the stations, which would be located off of Fulton Street south of Broad Street.
The layout of the charging stations remains unclear, however, as some trustees want to make snowplowing in the winter as easy as possible for village workers, since the village would be tasked with maintaining the area.
The installation of the stations would be paid for by EVolve NY.
According to the program’s website, the heart of $250 million EVolve NY program is:
Installing up to 800 new EV fast charging stations throughout the state by 2025
Locating chargers along the state’s major highway corridors, from north to south and from east to west
Positioning chargers often within just a few minutes of the exit.
Mayor Patrick Ayres stated that Waverly is perfectly suited for the stations since the village is located right off Interstate 86.
“I think it’s a good opportunity for the village, as it will encourage people to stop here to charge their vehicles, and they may utilize local businesses while they are here,” he said.
No firm timeline was discussed for when the charging stations would be built, and further discussions will occur at a future board meeting.
In other village news, Waverly Police Chief Dan Gelatt released his monthly report for trustees to review.
According to the report, in the month of July, police responded to a total of 308 calls for service — including 22 criminal complaints and 298 noncriminal complaints — and made nine arrests.
Those arrests were as follows:
Two for an arrest warrant
One each for endangering the welfare of a child, third-degree menacing, second-degree assault, criminal trespass, third-degree obstructing governmental administration, reckless driving and resisting arrest.
Police also issued eight vehicle and traffic violations, and assisted four other agencies outside the village.
