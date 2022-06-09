HARRISBURG – A bill sponsored by Rep. Tina Pickett (R-Bradford/Sullivan/Susquehanna) that would halt a new bidding procedure for Pennsylvania’s Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) impacting CHIP choices for its subscribers was unanimously approved by the House of Representatives today.

House Bill 2585 would prohibit the Department of Human Services (DHS) from developing or using bidding or service zones that limit a health service corporation or hospital plan corporation contractor from submitting a bid for the CHIP program. Pickett’s measure would also require DHS to accept a solicitation or bid from such an organization.

“If DHS is allowed to move forward with its proposed new bidding process, there is the potential that CHIP coverage for thousands of Pennsylvania children would be disrupted. These families depend on the program to keep their kids healthy. Our bill addresses this attempt by DHS to restrict their health care choices,” said Pickett.

Pickett noted that Capital Blue Cross, based in Harrisburg, currently provides CHIP coverage to nearly 12,000 children, all of whom would need to find new coverage if DHS is successful in its endeavor.

CHIP provides health care coverage to uninsured children and teens who are not eligible for or enrolled in Medical Assistance.

House Bill 2585 now goes to the Senate for consideration.

