HARRISBURG – A bill sponsored by Rep. Tina Pickett (R-Bradford/Sullivan/Susquehanna) that would halt a new bidding procedure for Pennsylvania’s Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) impacting CHIP choices for its subscribers was unanimously approved by the House of Representatives today.
House Bill 2585 would prohibit the Department of Human Services (DHS) from developing or using bidding or service zones that limit a health service corporation or hospital plan corporation contractor from submitting a bid for the CHIP program. Pickett’s measure would also require DHS to accept a solicitation or bid from such an organization.
“If DHS is allowed to move forward with its proposed new bidding process, there is the potential that CHIP coverage for thousands of Pennsylvania children would be disrupted. These families depend on the program to keep their kids healthy. Our bill addresses this attempt by DHS to restrict their health care choices,” said Pickett.
Pickett noted that Capital Blue Cross, based in Harrisburg, currently provides CHIP coverage to nearly 12,000 children, all of whom would need to find new coverage if DHS is successful in its endeavor.
CHIP provides health care coverage to uninsured children and teens who are not eligible for or enrolled in Medical Assistance.
House Bill 2585 now goes to the Senate for consideration.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.