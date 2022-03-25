SAYRE — The annual farmers market that takes over Howard Elmer Park on Fridays during the summer months is once again returning to the grounds this year, starting on May 13.
But for the first time in many years, it will not be presented by the Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce (GVCC).
The Sayre Borough Council this week unanimously approved the Sayre Business Association’s request to use the park for the farmers market, while no motion was made for the GVCC’s request for the same purpose — effectively meaning that the request was denied.
Prior to the vote, members of the GVCC made one final pitch to the borough council to keep the farmers market under the chamber’s banner.
“We were shocked by the news of these changes,” said GVCC President Sue Williams. “It’s always been a successful event with no prior issues and one that’s been supported by the community. We’re really hoping you consider keeping us for the market.”
Williams cited former GVCC Executive Director Eleanor Hill, who passed away unexpectedly last year, and the chamber’s desire to continue to build the event in her memory after the years she spent growing it.
“It would be a big disappointment to not continue the legacy of Eleanor,” she said. “We really want to continue to do this in honor of her.”
Chamber members explained that preparations have already been made for the farmers market under the idea that it would continue to be held at Howard Elmer Park. In fact, they noted that they already have approximately 50 vendors signed up for the event.
Borough council members asked if the chamber could provide a full list of market vendors as well as information on each merchant’s insurance, which GVCC members said could be provided if the borough added that as a requirement for using the park.
Sayre Business Association’s (SBA) Colleen Bentley, who was also in attendance at this week’s borough council meeting, said her organization would provide that information as well.
She explained that she, her mother Vivian Chisari, Don Cornwall and Kate Engler originally started the farmers market approximately two decades ago.
“There was no SBA at that time, and at some point the chamber took over,” Bentley said. “But now that the SBA is active and flourishing, we believe it’s the right time.”
Other concerns with the farmers market under the chamber’s control centered on the market itself essentially competing with Sayre businesses.
“We don’t want to exclude Sayre businesses,” said GVCC’s Kim Mastrantonio. “The goal is get people to Sayre and keep people shopping local. And when people come to farmers market, we encourage them to visit the local businesses around Sayre.”
But Bentley vowed to keep the primary focus on Sayre, noting that the SBA has been growing each year both in members and events.
After the vote, Bentley expressed excitement in moving forward and continuing to grow the farmer’s market, noting that new ideas include music at the park during the market as well as childrens’ events and experimenting with Saturday farmers markets later this year.
“We’re very excited and happy to have this opportunity and give back to our community,” she said. “Much of it will stay the same. It’s a great event at a great park, and we just want to continue to grow it.”
Borough Council Member Cori Belles added that she hoped that the chamber could work with and support the SBA with the farmer’s market to try to make the event even more successful.
“It’s a choice to walk away instead of help the SBA,” she said. “It’s about pulling businesses together.”
However, the day after the borough council voted to allow the SBA the use of the park, the chamber announced plans to continue to host its own farmers market and essentially compete against the SBA’s event, which begins on May 13.
“The Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce’s Farmers Market will be held starting May 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at a location to be announced during our annual dinner,” Williams said. “The Taste of the Valley event will still remain as the kickoff of the farmers market, and will be held on May 12.”
More information on each farmers market will be published in future editions of the Morning Times as details are announced.
