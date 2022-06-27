TIOGA CENTER — As the sun set behind the stands at Haggerty Field on Friday evening, it also set on the Tioga Central Class of 2022’s time in high school.
When delivering remarks to their classmates, both Salutatorian Josh Snell and Valedictorian Kate Burrowes shared a similar message — give everything your full effort.
Snell cited a quote from one of the wisest movie characters ever, Master Yoda.
“Do, or do not, there is no try.”
“It may be a cheesy Star Wars quote, but I personally take a lot from it,” Snell said. “Don’t give half effort when it comes to something you want. Throw yourself into it fully, and you’ll see that thing and yourself at the same time, flourish.”
Burrowes reminded her classmates of one of the lessons they learned in high school, and that it will hold true in the future. Despite your best efforts, sometimes you may still fail.
Burrowes cited Master Yoda in her own speech.
“The greatest teacher, failure is.”
Burrowes stressed the importance of giving it your all, even though sometimes we come up short.
“Always put in effort. It doesn’t matter if you’re the best at everything you do,” she said, adding that such expectations can weigh heavily on a person. “Simply, shift your perspective. Be proud of what you can do. You’ve all worked so hard. All that really matters is that you try your hardest, and the rest will follow.”
To conclude her speech, Burrowes offered some advice to her fellow graduates.
“Life gets hard sometimes,” she said.
The Class of 2022 has already experienced this, as much of their time in high school was changed by the COVID pandemic.
However, they overcame the challenges presented.
“There will always be obstacles you run into, but I know you all have the strength to push on,” Burrowes said. “Hold your head high, and let nothing get in your way.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.